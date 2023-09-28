Time Out says

Traditional Ukrainian dishes are given a modern spin at this new soul-warming eatery by the Plate it Forward group

A Ukrainian eatery serving home-style dishes with heart is opening next week in Sydney. Kyiv Social is by the formidable Plate it Forward hospitality group (also Colombo Social, Kabul Social, and Coyoacán Social), who are committed to creating equal opportunity across the table, one plate at a time.

Spearheaded by the social enterprises’ founder Shaun Christie-David, Plate it Forward has so far employed more than 15 Ukrainians who have been displaced because of the war – including former doctors, lawyers and economists – to work at Kyiv Social, helping them find their place through connection, community and sharing their stories of home through food.

Like all of Plate it Forward’s venues, Kyiv Social’s menu is inspired by the soul-warming dishes mothers cook at home for their families – but with a modern spin.

The opening menu will include dishes like Grandma’s handmade dumplings with cultured creme fraiche; cabbage rolls with porcini mushrooms, rice and roast tomato sauce; fried dumplings with three cheeses and pepper berry; and a green sorrel borscht (a classic and hearty vegetable-based soup). Also not to be missed is the ‘Kyiv’ chicken Kyiv lathered in garlic butter and fresh herbs.

Collaboration is a big focus at Kyiv Social, with the team partnering with Bush to Bowl, an Indigenous-owned social enterprise who cultivate native ingredients – many of Kyiv Social’s dishes include native produce. Plus, the Ukrainian chefs worked with Luke Powell from LP’s Quality Meats to come up with a banging smoked beef and pork Ukrainian sausage.

For every set menu ordered, Plate it Forward will donate one meal to those in need here and also in Ukraine, in particular to feed young kids who have been impacted by the war. To date, Plate it Forward has donated more than 150,000 meals to people in Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Mexico. Kyiv Social will also host a free weekly lunch for newly arrived Ukrainians.

Excited? We are too. Kyiv Social will be swinging open its doors on Friday, October 6, housed in the heritage-listed former English Scottish Bank in Chippendale. The charming sandstone walls will be complemented by Ukrainian yellows and blues, glittering chandeliers, and a striking mural of Ukrainian woman and Kyiv Social restaurant consultant Nadia Mohylna.

