Built to Spill Wine and Vinyl Tour

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Cricketers Arms Hotel, Surry Hills
Built To Spill Wine
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

An all-killer, no-filler wine and vinyl tour is hitting up the Inner West and it's time to party

Aw, yis! Sydney's favourite natural wine/vinyl/masterful cinematography creators, Built to Spill Wines, are putting on an all-killer, no-filler pop-up shop tour to wrap up 2022.

Just in time for the ramp up to Christmas, some of the Inner West's most beloved venues will be taken over for a day of wine tastings, vinyl-spinnin' DJs, shopping, and good old-fashioned human interaction. 

Kicking off on the Lansdowne Hotel rooftop on November 26, you can bring summer in with a bang, grab your stocking stuffers for the wine quaffers in your life, and generally just enjoy the sunshine and good times with a glass of seriously good vino in hand. 

Longstanding home of rock'n'roll, the Duke of Enmore will host next, on December 3, before things go bush at the Great Northern Trading Post in the Hunter Valley (ooh, fancy) on December 10.

The next stop on tour is the family- and budget-friendly Leichhardt Bowlo on December 17 (FYI, there's an enclosed kids' play area with tables, shady umbrellas and jungle gyms for ultimate Cool Parent vibes). Final stop on this rock-and-roll pony express will be at a TBC location somewhere in the Blue Mountains on December 23 – we're looking at you, holiday makers who forgot to pack the good stuff.

Notorious for slinging some of the most diverse wines and vinyl you'll find anywhere in Sydney, Built to Spill Wines was established by Tai Tate (ex-Porteno, Mary's) mid-pandemic 2020. It's quickly gained traction as the place to get all your hipster needs catered for in one spot (BYO Ortiz anchovies, though). 

One of the very coolest things about this tour is that you'll be some of the first to get your hands on some seriously groovy collaboration project wines between Built to Spill and local and international celebrities. Holy dooly, these guys are busy, so you have absolutely no excuse to miss out! Keep your eyes on the Built To Spill website here for all the juicy details.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
builttospill.wine/
Address:
Cricketers Arms Hotel
106 Fitzroy St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010

Dates and times

12:00 pmBuilt to Spill Wine and Vinyl TourAround Leura
