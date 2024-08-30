Subscribe
  1. An external shot of The Sydney Opera House
    Photograph: Supplied/The Sydney Opera House
  2. Matt Moran, Mark Olive Danielle Alvarez and Peter Gilmore
    Photograph: Supplied/Chefs of the House
  3. A dining room inside the Sydney Opera House
    Photograph: Katje Ford
  4. Dishes at The Sydney Opera House
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Chefs of the House

The chefs who call the Sydney Opera House home are teaming up for a new dining experience under the sails this winter

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Time Out says

Four of Sydney’s finest chefs from the Sydney Opera House are teaming up for a one-off winter dining experience under the white sails. Chefs of the House will see Danielle Alvarez, the culinary director of the Yallamundi Rooms; Peter Gilmore, executive chef of Bennelong; Matt Moran, owner of Opera Bar; and Mark Olive of Midden by Mark Olive, cook two consecutive dinners this winter in the Sydney Opera Houses’ most secret and hidden dining room.

Sydney Opera House's general manager of food and beverage, Peter Grutt said: “Chefs of the House is an epic celebration of our chefs’ diverse talent and a uniquely personal way to experience their individual food philosophies.”

Winter Harvest Symphony by Danielle Alvarez will take place on Thursday, August 1 and Fri 2, showcasing gorgeous seasonal Aussie produce and top-notch vino. Dreamtime by Mark Olive will be held on Thursday, August 8 and Fri 9. An ode to his First Nations heritage, Midden’s dinners will spotlight native ingredients through a contemporary lens with wines sourced from NSW. The Icons of Bennelong by Peter Gilmore will be happening on Thursday, August 15 and Fri 16, and will be inspired by the menus that have been featured over the last 50 years alongside matching drops. Finally, Ocean to Table by Matt Moran will celebrate Moran’s favourite Australian sustainably caught seafood.

Guests can expect to enjoy a multi-course menu curated by their chosen chef, hear about their food philosophy and experience a performance which ties in with the theme, with prices starting at $350 per person. Each chef will also create a signature dish for Chefs of the House series, which will be available in their respective venue at the Opera House throughout August.

These dinners don’t come around that often, so if you were planning on staying home this winter, think again. You can find out more information and book your seat over here.

Details

Event website:
www.sydneyoperahouse.com/chefs-house
Address
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $350
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

