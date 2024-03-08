Sydney
Danielle, Louella and the Revolution

  Things to do, Food and drink
  Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Danielle Alvarez standing in front of the Sydney Opera House
Photograph: Alan Benson
Celebrate International Women’s Day at the Opera House and taste gorgeous vino by 16 Aussie winemakers, hear their stories and enjoy eats by Danielle Alvarez

Celebrate International Women’s Day under the sails with this special Sydney Opera House event. Hosted by Trippas White Group’s sommelier Louella Mathews, Danielle, Louella and the Revolution will feature 16 of Australia’s top female winemakers as well as gorgeous eats by star chef Danielle Alvarez (ex-Fred’s).

Hear from the trailblazing women as they share their stories of what it’s like to be a female winemaker in a male-dominated industry, and snack on the grazing tables of your dreams. When you arrive you’ll receive a Plumm tasting glass to make your way around and taste the delicious wine.

These are the winemakers who you can expect to meet on the day:

  • Meredith Wines, Mem Hemmings, NSW
  • Bremerton Wines, Rebecca and Lucy Wilson, Langhorne Creek SA
  • Sabi Wabi, Peta Kotz, Hunter Valley NSW
  • See Saw, Monica Grey, Orange NSW
  • Oliver’s Taranga, Corrina Wright, McLaren Vale SA
  • Inkwell Wines, Irina Santiago-Brown, McLaren Vale SA
  • Little Frances, Erin Poolet, Beechworth VIC 
  • Werkstatt, Bridget Mac, Mount Gambier SA
  • Tillie J Wines, Natillie Johnson, Yarra Valley VIC
  • Yayoi Wines, Steffi Snook, Geelong VIC
  • Eck Wines, Emily Eck, Heathcote VIC 
  • Moorooduc Estate, Kate McIntyre WM, Mornington Peninsula VIC
  • Quealy Wines, Kate Quealy, Mornington Peninsula VIC 
  • Lady Garden Wines, Kelly Pearson, Geelong VIC 
  • Pipan Steel Wines, Paula Pipan, Mudgegonga VIC
  • Oates Ends, Catherine Oates, Margaret River WA
  • South by South West, Liv Maiorana, Margaret River WA 
  • Wangolina Wines, Anita Goode, Mt Benson SA

Danielle, Louella and the Revolution is going down on Friday, March 8 in the Opera House’s Yallamundi Rooms. Tickets cost $89 per person, and proceeds from the event will be donated to not-for-profit charity Women and Revolution, which aims to overcome the barriers of gender equality in the wine world. You can snap up your ticket here.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.sydneyoperahouse.com/experiences/international-womens-day
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
$89 per person
Opening hours:
6.30pm

Dates and times

