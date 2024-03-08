Time Out says

Celebrate International Women’s Day at the Opera House and taste gorgeous vino by 16 Aussie winemakers, hear their stories and enjoy eats by Danielle Alvarez

Celebrate International Women’s Day under the sails with this special Sydney Opera House event. Hosted by Trippas White Group’s sommelier Louella Mathews, Danielle, Louella and the Revolution will feature 16 of Australia’s top female winemakers as well as gorgeous eats by star chef Danielle Alvarez (ex-Fred’s).

Hear from the trailblazing women as they share their stories of what it’s like to be a female winemaker in a male-dominated industry, and snack on the grazing tables of your dreams. When you arrive you’ll receive a Plumm tasting glass to make your way around and taste the delicious wine.

These are the winemakers who you can expect to meet on the day:





Meredith Wines, Mem Hemmings, NSW

Bremerton Wines, Rebecca and Lucy Wilson, Langhorne Creek SA

Sabi Wabi, Peta Kotz, Hunter Valley NSW

See Saw, Monica Grey, Orange NSW

Oliver’s Taranga, Corrina Wright, McLaren Vale SA

Inkwell Wines, Irina Santiago-Brown, McLaren Vale SA

Little Frances, Erin Poolet, Beechworth VIC

Werkstatt, Bridget Mac, Mount Gambier SA

Tillie J Wines, Natillie Johnson, Yarra Valley VIC

Yayoi Wines, Steffi Snook, Geelong VIC

Eck Wines, Emily Eck, Heathcote VIC

Moorooduc Estate, Kate McIntyre WM, Mornington Peninsula VIC

Quealy Wines, Kate Quealy, Mornington Peninsula VIC

Lady Garden Wines, Kelly Pearson, Geelong VIC

Pipan Steel Wines, Paula Pipan, Mudgegonga VIC

Oates Ends, Catherine Oates, Margaret River WA

South by South West, Liv Maiorana, Margaret River WA

Wangolina Wines, Anita Goode, Mt Benson SA

Danielle, Louella and the Revolution is going down on Friday, March 8 in the Opera House’s Yallamundi Rooms. Tickets cost $89 per person, and proceeds from the event will be donated to not-for-profit charity Women and Revolution, which aims to overcome the barriers of gender equality in the wine world. You can snap up your ticket here.

