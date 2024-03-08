Time Out says

Seven of Sydney’s top female sommeliers and chefs from Aria, Chiswick, Opera Bar, Chez Blue, and Lil Sis are coming together for a two-night-only series at Chippendale coolest wine bar to mark International Women’s Day. The killer talent will be joining forces across the two evenings at Lil Sis to create a gorgeous menu and wine spread based on their shared love of excellent drops, delicious food, and a damn good time.

Sydney hospitality and hotel group Solotel is behind the special chick soirée, which will feature a top-tier line-up of somms, including Lil Sis’ own Zoe Brunton, master of wine and Solotel’s lead sommelier Annette Lacey, Aria’s Vikki Lou Peng, Chiswick’s Georgie Davidson-Brown and Chez Blue’s Eva Santaguida. Throughout the evening they will be pouring a selection of their favourite female-produced vino, and yes, we would like another glass, please.

Food wise, Opera Bar chef Naomi Xavier will be teaming up with Aria’s head pastry chef Aoife Noonan to put on a six-course share-style menu, featuring produce from top female Aussie producers like Alto Olive Oil, Holy Goat Cheese, Garlicious, Grassland Poultry, Allous chocolate and Singing Magpie figs. Think: charcuterie with fig leaf sourdough and olive oil; jamon and manchego croquettes with black aioli; chicken ballotine with butternut squash and agrodolce; and coffee cremeux with a white chocolate and vanilla cream puff pastry with Amaretto caramel.

The IWD event at Lil Sis will be going down on Thursday, March 7 from 2pm until late, and Friday March 8 from 4pm until late. Tickets cost $55 per person, and you can snap them up here.

This year, forget the token International Women’s Day morning tea and get around this seriously impressive experience instead. You’ll leave not only feeling full, happy and content, but inspired too.

