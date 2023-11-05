Time Out says

A two-day colourful fiesta featuring Tamale Queen Rosa Cienfuegos, lucha libre wrestling and tequila is on this weekend to celebrate the Mexican tradition

Dia de los Muertos, AKA Day of the Dead festival, is one of the most important traditions in Mexican culture, with its origins dating back thousands of years. And this weekend, Sydney will host its very own two-day Day of the Dead Festival, complete with Latina magic, colour and soul (and yes, tequila).

Round up your amigos and head along to the Entertainment Quarter on November 4 and 5 for a vibrant fiesta filled with Latin American bands, lucha libre wrestling, authentic Mexican street food stalls, art installations and loads more.

Sydney’s Tamale Queen Rosa Cienfuegos – who’s behind Dulwich Hill’s hole-in-the-wall Tamaleria and Mexican Deli – will be there serving her famed street food. Plus, Bondi’s Carbon will be cooking up delicious wood-fired dishes made using a traditional South American parrilla; Smoking Gringos will be selling their mouth-watering birria tacos; and newish spot Baja Seafood will be slinging Tijuana-style snacks.

When you’re thirsty, head over to the Mexican soda stall Jarritos for soft drinks, Mexican beers and horchata, a rice-milk drink spiced with cinnamon and vanilla. Keep one eye out for the Patrón Tequila pop-up bar serving Margaritas and Palomas, and cheer on from the sidelines as you watch the high-octane lucha libre wrestling.

Got little ones? Face painting, crafts and live music will keep them out of trouble.

And if you forgot for a second why you’re there, marigold flowers, flicking candles, sugar skulls, and a sacred cacao ceremony hosted by Frido Cacao will surely bring you back to Earth.

Day of The Dead Festival at the Entertainment Quarter is free to enter, but you will need to register for your ticket here. Mask optional.

