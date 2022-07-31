Time Out says

Finders keepers, losers weepers used to be a well-known singing refrain in every Aussie school-yard, but in Barangaroo on July 29 until July 31 – nobody (we hope) will be crying, because the Finders Keepers Markets are returning to Sydney and frankly, the whole thing looks downright delightful.

From Friday July 29 to Sunday, July 31, the Cutaway at Barangaroo will become home to Australia’s most consciously-curated markets, with Sydney playing host to over 100 small creative businesses from NSW and across the country. This three-day market will be all about celebrating creative local business, with punters able to pick up hand-made ceramics, slow fashion, jewellery, homewares, original art and much, much more from the huge market’s many array of stalls.

Visitors will also be able to join hands-on workshops with our ol’ pottery favourites over at Clay Sydney and the creatives over at Makerspace & Co, while all the hungry and thirsty will also be taken care of by a delicious variety of local food vendors, a bar set up by the plant-based craft beer lords at Yulli’s Brews, and all-female run bev brand, SIP’ER also setting up boozy artisan shop.

The markets will be running on Friday, July 29 from 4pm to 9pm, Saturday, July 30 from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, July 31 from 10am to 5pm. Entry costs $5, and can be bought at the door cashless, or booked in ahead of time by clicking right here. Kids under 12 can come in for free.

