Photograph: Jim De Ramos

Here’s how you can watch the Tokyo Olympics from home

Cheer on our country's sportspeople as they take home the gold

Edited by
Alannah Maher
Written by
Adena Maier
Keen to watch some of Australia’s most elite athletes compete for the gold in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics (which are confusingly still being called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics)? The Games, which run until August 8, are being broadcast on more than 40 channels across free-to-air television on Channel 7. You can also watch events after they’ve happened at your own convenience on its 7plus streaming platform

The 7plus platform can be accessed on your browser or through your Smart TV, mobile or tablet after downloading the appYou can find the Olympic schedule here, and luckily Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Hobart are only one hour ahead of Tokyo so it’s easy to figure out what time each event is on. Order takeaway and booze from your locals and get ready to cheer on your favourite contenders. 

If you’re less into the sport and more into the theatrics, you can catch the opening ceremony here and the closing ceremony will air on August 8 at 9PM AEST. 

As a reminder: under Sydney’s current restrictions, you aren’t allowed to have anyone over to your house unless you are in a “single bubble” or an intimate partner arrangement. 

Need a break from sports?

