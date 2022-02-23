How to get the most out of Sydney’s Mardi Gras

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade is one of the most exciting nights of the year, but you need to go in with a plan

The Sydney Mardi Gras Parade is almost upon us, the sparkliest jewel in the tiara that is the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival. This globally recognised mass celebration of queer culture and LGBTQIA+ pride is one of Sydney’s biggest nights out, and is even televised nationally and around the world.

However, despite the all-consuming joy and awe, a night of swarming crowds and sold-out parties can easily turn into a logistical nightmare if you aren’t armed with a plan – throw a new parade location and the ever-changing Covid contingencies into the mix, and it gets even more head-spinning. But we’re here to help. The Time Out team has put their collective heads together and recalled some of their most tragic Mardi Gras mishaps to help you have the best “Queer Christmas” ever.

Firstly, don’t forget that the parade is not following its traditional route down Oxford Street. Just like in 2021, the 44th Sydney Mardi Gras Parade is transplanting to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as a more controlled Covid-safe alternative for 40,000 spectators and 5,800 parade marchers. There are pros and cons to this. Pros include that stadium seating is far more comfortable than craning your neck to see the action from atop an unstable milk crate. Cons include that it's now ticketed. There will also be no official parade after-party this year, after the only recently lifted restrictions on singing and dancing made it impossible. The Mardi Gras magic always sparkles far beyond the parade and offical events though, and we have you covered for other ways to make the most of your night.

If your heart is set on seeing the parade in person, you need to buy a ticket in advance

The SCG parade is a ticketed event. Entry sets you back $10-$15 per person and final tickets are available for purchase here.

Lock in where to meet your mates

It can be tough enough under normal circumstances to wrangle a group of hyped-up sparkly parade-goers, but with the mass crowds outside of the SCG and the more than 5,000 parade marchers congregating in nearby Moore Park, locating your squad ahead of the show may be easier said than done. If you’re meeting up with friends, hit up the group chat ahead of the event and lay down a clear plan for where everyone will meet before the parade – somewhere easily found like the Lightrail stop, or the entrance to the Entertainment Quarter. Or if someone has the space at their place, you can all get ready together and head in as a group – it never hurts to have a second opinion on your outfit and makeup! Or even meet up for a pre-party at one of the venues in the Entertainment Quarter.

Leave the car at home – don’t even think about driving, darling

Hold on to your boa, babe, and give yourself ample travel time on all forms of public transport. There won’t be the usual road closures around Oxford Street, but there will still be lots of people about, and Covid has impacted the amount of taxis and rideshares on the road. Check the Transport Info website for travel tips and updates.

Leave plenty of time to get from A to B

If you’re planning to shimmy your way to an after-party (or just keen to get back home and kick up your feet), your best bet is to boogie on away before the parade officially ends and things get extra swarmy.

Figure out the most convenient pick-up location near to you

If you’re ordering a ride to a destination in a different part of the city, be prepared to go for a bit of a walk to a more convenient pick-up spot away from the crowds (and you can bet surge rates are almost guaranteed).

Photograph: Sydney Mardi Gras/Anna Kucera

Don’t get too blotto

No one wants to be that person chundering in the gutter before the night has even really kicked off, or the reason your friends have to call their night early and get into an Uber with you, hoping the driver doesn’t notice the chunks in your cheap shiny wig. A night you can actually remember is always better spent. If you have any concerns about yourself (or a mate) going too hard on the sauce, maybe you can pick an accountability buddy to make sure you’re both not going too hard and drinking a glass of water between alcoholic beverages.

Respect rainbow families

The Mardi Gras parade is one great big party, but it bears remembering that this is a celebration for all ages. Rainbow families with young kids, elderly queer folks and allies of all strokes are in attendance too. Check yourself before you yell obscenities at someone’s dad.

Don’t touch the drag queens (or anyone) without consent

Drag queens are enticing by design – all that glitter and beauty and colour. But behind all that is someone who has invested a lot of time and money into looking that cheap for many sweaty hours – so think twice before going to touch a performer's face or tugging on their perfectly coiffed wig. The same goes for any part of anyone’s body. There are a lot of fabulously liberated, scantily clad looks coming out of the closet on parade night – but just ‘cos you can see someone’s underboob or butt, doesn’t mean you’re invited to touch.

Drag up your facemask

While facemasks are no longer legally required in a lot of places, health authorities still strongly recommend wearing them, and they can really provide you some extra protection when lining up at the bar or squeezing through sweaty crowds. But safe doesn’t have to mean drab. You can elevate your look by coordinating your mask to your outfit and dragging it up with some sequins and sparkles. Just make sure to secure them with adhesive rather than a pin or needle – you don't want to make holes in your PPE.

Photograph: Sydney Mardi Gras/Anna Kucera

Prepare for a price hike

If you’re partying on at one of the venues around Oxford Street or anywhere around the city that’s getting in on the rainbow vibes, be aware that any old bar is likely to slap a few more dollars onto their usual entry fee. If you’re at the SCG, be prepared for stadium pricing for your tinnies.

Be smart and stay safe

When it comes to a massive night of counter-culture revelry and celebration like this, it would be naive to believe there won’t be some ‘disco biccies’ doing the rounds. However you choose to celebrate Mardi Gras, exercise some caution and make sure you’re in a safe environment with allies at hand.

Look out for those around you

Drug-related deaths are real and you should exercise utmost care for yourself and those around you. Don’t be afraid to seek medical assistance if you have to and be honest, medics are there to help you – not to dob on you.

Know your rights

Expect an increased presence of police and security personnel on the streets. While this is to ensure everyone's safety, it is not unheard of for people to receive unwanted attention from the boys in blue or over-zealous bouncers. Know your rights, look out for more vulenrable people, and speak up if you feel the need.

You don’t need to be at the parade to watch the parade

With hosts including the delightful Courtney Act, Casey Donovan and Steven Oliver, the parade will be broadcasting live on ABC TV and streaming on ABC iview, as well as on triple j radio and ABC Local Radio. You can either have a parade viewing party at home or get out to any of the fabulous venues around the city hosting their own parade viewing parties. Some 30 venues around the country received grants from Mardi Gras and Meta to boost their parade night activities and hire local queer artists to spice things up. Stay tuned for our round up of the best parade night parties in town.

Get back to Mardi Gras’ radical roots

Today, Sydney Mardi Gras has become one of Sydney's biggest annual tourist attractions. However, when it began in 1979, it was to mark the first anniversary of a march that led to shocking police violence against peaceful protestors exercising their right to campaign for LGBTQIA+ liberation. For the second year in a row, a collection of activist groups are staging a counter-protest on the original parade route along Oxford Street at 1pm, just prior to the SCG parade. Consider showing up here before (or instead of) the stadium spectacle if you want to mark your Mardi Gras with some political action in defiance of government actions that are infringing on LBGTQIA+ rights, including the Religious Discrimination Bill and moves to exclude transgender people from single-sex sports. Find out more here.

Go to an after-party or recovery party instead

You know those people who stay home on New Year’s Eve, and go hard on New Year's Day instead? They might be on to something, and with kick-on options aplenty across Sydney on the day after the parade, this is definitely a way you can play your Mardi Gras. Or maybe you just wanna skip going to bed and keep the party going? For example, queer party starters Heaps Gay are hosting a Sunday recovery sesh they’re calling The Roast, featuring a four-course feed by chef Anna Polyviou. And other venues are hosting great kick-ons, the Beresford is keeping the tradition going with their annual Laneway recovery party, drag queens Peach Fuzz and Chi Chi hosting antics at The Bank Hotel in Newtown, notorious day club Morning Glory is hosting back-to-back Mardi Gras recovery and Monday sessions for the most ambitious party-goers, and there are loads more to explore at the best queer pubs and clubs in Sydney.