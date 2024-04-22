Sydney
Marvel Universe Live

Marvel’s live-action arena spectacular is finally heading Down Under

Unless you've been living under a rock (or at least, haven't set foot in one of Sydney's cinemas), you'll know that the Marvel movie franchise has taken the world by storm in recent years. Its extensive roll call of beloved heroes has cultivated a passionate fandom across the globe, and now there's an exciting new way for Aussie Marvel fans to get their super-powered fix, other than the silver screen. 

After sold-out tours across the United States, Latin America and Europe, it’s finally Australia’s turn to host Marvel Universe Live. The production was originally planned to arrive on Aussie shores in 2020, but because of that pesky pandemic, it was cancelled and we missed out. The eye-popping, cutting-edge arena spectacular is packed with death-defying stunts, high-octane special effects, immersive video projections and more Marvel characters – in the flesh – than you can sling a web at.

Without a single pixel of computer-generated imagery, your favourite Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Thor, Spider Man, Doctor Strange and Black Widow, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy, all rub shoulders on stage in one epic show. And because every hero needs a villain (or several), you can expect action-packed battles as the heroes unite to fight against the evil Nebula, Loki and Green Goblin. 

The show is aimed at Marvel lovers of all ages and promises to be every bit as thrilling as its cinematic counterparts, supercharging the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney from Friday, April 19 to Monday, April 22. The production is also touring to Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide. Tickets are on sale now,  starting at $33.90 or $27.50 for a concession. Find out more about Marvel Universe Live at the website.

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous

Details

Event website:
www.marveluniverselive.com/
Address:
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney
2127
Price:
$27.50-$146.35

Dates and times

