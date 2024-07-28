Time Out says

Since 2017, Mould: A Cheese Festival has been delighting fromage lovers across Australia. For 2024, the country's biggest cheese-fest is returning to Carriageworks – and this year, the edition is slated to be bigger and more brie-lliant than ever. Created by the killer team behind booze festival Pinot Palooza, Mould: A Cheese Festival embraces the crumbly and the creamy in a full-fledged celebration of quality, handcrafted Aussie cheeses. Featuring more than 100 varieties that span hard to soft, textured to earthy, stinky to mild, with raw milk varieties and everything in between, Mould: A Cheese Festival is stinky, glorious and down-right delicious fun.

From July 26-28, Carriageworks will be transformed into a cheese heaven. You’ll have the opportunity to meet Australia's 27 best producers and taste your way through tart blue-veined varieties, hard cheddars, washed rinds and super smooth softies.There will be cheese-forwarded dishes for you to try, as well as Aussie vino, vodka and gin from Tasmania's Hartshorn and Archie Rose distillery. Plus, there will be beers, cider, cocktails and sake.

Event founder, Revel CEO Dan Sims says: "Over the years, this festival has really won the hearts of cheese lovers all over Australia. Their passion for cheese — and for getting behind local cheese makers — is our passion too, and it’s this enthusiasm that has pushed us all to go big and aim even higher this year, reimagining what Mould can be."

Fan of the rare and exclusive? This year's event will also give cheese lovers special access to "The Grate Cheese Commission" — an exciting selection of artisan cheeses created solely for the festival and unavailable elsewhere.

Tickets include a turn at all cheese tastings, a swanky cooler bag for keeping all your cheeses at the perfect temp, and a wine glass to take home (and taste from – sessions include matched wines). If you're looking to feed your mind, demonstrations and masterclasses will also take place across the weekend.

Tickets start at $49 plus booking fees and they usually sell out pretty quickly, so act fast. Nab yours here.

