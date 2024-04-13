Sydney
Native Australia Degustation Menu at Nel

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Nel, Sydney
  1. Smoked eel cones
    Photograph: Supplied/Nel
  2. Spanner crab risotto
    Photograph: Supplied/Nel
  3. Kangaroo skewer at Nel
    Photograph: Supplied/Nel
  4. Pepperberry jaffle at Nel
    Photograph: Avril Treasure
  5. The coffee and wattleseed dessert at Nel
    Photograph: Avril Treasure
Time Out says

Sydney fine diner Nel is serving an 11-course degustation that celebrates Aussie native ingredients like pepperberry, lemon myrtle, kangaroo and more

Nelly Robinson wants us all to be eating more native Aussie ingredients. In fact, the Nel executive chef reckons every restaurant kitchen should be stocked with things like lemon myrtle and pepperberry. Not only because it’s important to showcase the incredible produce that’s native to this country, and also to support First Nations growers and farmers. But mostly, he says, it’s because they taste bloody good.

And that we can absolutely agree on after sitting down to Nel’s 11-course native Australian menu that’s available now at the Surry Hills fine diner until April 13.

The British chef has been working closely with Wonnarua and Gamillaroy man Corey Grech – who’s the manager of Indigenous bakery Native Foodways – to learn more about native Aussie ingredients. Feeling inspired, he then worked with the ingredients, giving them his signature Nel twist.

Some of the dishes on the 11-course menu include a pepperberry jaffle filled with crocodile, chicken and native lemon grass; kangaroo kebab skewer marinated in a riberry glaze; bush tomato damper with a bush tomato butter and saltbush; spanner crab risotto with saffron, lemon and a crab bisque; and for dessert, a coffee and wattleseed number with chocolate ganache, white coffee ice cream and a wattleseed caramel.

Robinson said: "This is a produce-driven menu. As a Brit, I love learning about and celebrating the native ingredients my adopted country has to offer. Exploring and incorporating these incredible native ingredients into each and every dish has been a truly inspiring journey for me and my team."

While the celebrated chef is no stranger to theatrical menu concepts – past ones include everything from Disney-inspired creations to KFC feasts – and his intricate, considered plates are so beautiful they would make budding MasterChef contestants weak at the knees, this one feels more special. It's a true celebration of the produce grown and cherished in this county for thousands of years by our first peoples. And it tastes damn good. We’re with Robinson: more of this, please.

The 11-course native Australian menu at Nel costs $145 per person. You can choose to add a wine pairing for an additional $155 per person, or non-alcoholic drinks for $85 per person. Make a booking here.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.nelrestaurant.com.au/
Address:
Nel
75 Wentworth Ave
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
info@nelrestaurant.com.au
Price:
$145 per person

Dates and times

