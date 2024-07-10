The weather may be getting cooler, but forget about staying at home. Shell House – Sydney’s second favourite house after the one with white sails – is throwing a two-month party celebrating good food, great music, incredible art and even better times. Called 'Our House,' the event is styled as a love letter to Sydney at the multi-level drinking and dining destination, and it’s got your name on it.

Brett Robinson, owner and restaurateur of Shell House said: “Our House is a deeply curated festival of collaboration between our team and the valued, talented, and respected friends in our orbit.

“Our House brings together the world’s finest visual artists, musical performers, culinary innovators, winemakers, industry icons and product kings and queens into a two-month-long feast for the senses presented in the place we call home – Shell House.”

The line-up is packed with flash dinners, special performances and a whole lot of Champagne-fueled fun (our personal favourite).

Starting with the food and beverage program, 'Wet, Cold, and Delicious' spans two events. There’s a dinner exploring Tasmania’s wonderful sea creatures, and a deep dive into tuna with chef Toshihiko Oe from Sushi Oe and Narito Ishii from Sydney Fish Markets, followed by a five-course fresh dinner curated by culinary director Joel Bickford and head chef Brad Guest.

'Prime Time: The Ultimate Beef Dinner' is for all the carnivores among us. Bickford will team up with the king of meat, Anthony Puharich from Vic’s Meats, for a dinner showcasing the best produce in the country, held on Thursday, June 20. Omakase at Shell House? You bet. Award-winning Japanese restaurant Sushi Oe will be hosting an intimate, one-night-only experience. Plus, be sure to stay for a glass of bubbles in the lobby, which has transformed into a tiny Champagne bar – the team reckons it's the smallest one in the world.

On the music front, expect free live gigs, sexy takeovers, killer performances and an extra special night of jazz. On Wednesday and Thursday nights, come on down to catch rollicking bands and artists, including Aussie Kirin J Callinan, plus more – and entry is free. And head up to Sky Bar on any given night to see performances from Ben Fester, Wax'o Paradiso, Santamaria Brothers and others. 'Classic Contemporary' returns to Sky Bar, featuring some of the country’s top musicians covering the greatest hits. Love jazz? Swing on down and see star James Morrison for a one-night-only snazzy dinner and a show.

Shell House has teamed up with creative studio Arts Matter to take their art game to another level. A multi-level, multi-format work will be taking over the red-hued and gorgeous Clocktower Bar. Sydney-based artist Mikey Freedom will be conducting two classes on creating art with paper, scissors and a glue stick, complete with a glass of Perrier-Jouët and a snack on arrival. The creative director of joy-spiking Hermetica Flowers, Jai Winnell, will be exhibiting an incredible and large floral installation around Shell House.

And look, there’s lots more fun stuff going on, but frankly, the line-up is so packed that we couldn't cover it all here. Head to the Shell House website to check out dates and tickets, clear your schedule, get out of your house and head to… you know where.

