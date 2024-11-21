A one-off celebration is going down in Paddington soon with seriously good food and drink deals and springtime fun

Looking for something to do? Get your pencil out and chuck Thursday, November 21 in the diary as Paddo Night Out is going down. A one-off celebration bringing together some of the best bars and restaurants in the charming 2021 postcode, Paddo Night Out will be an evening of food and drink deals – hello, $15 Margs and complimentary snacks – and daylight-savings-fuelled fun.

The event is kicking off from 4pm and running until late. Mexican diner Tequila Mockingbird will be knocking out $12 porchetta tacos, as well as $15 classic Margs and Tequila Mockingbird cocktails. Brilliant vino haunt The Wine Library will be offering $12 glasses of natural wine along with $15 French crepes out of their street cart.

Everyone’s fave hangout Paddo Inn is also getting in on the fun with $15 Margaritas and a DJ kicking off from 8pm. You will be able to snag two-for-one bottles of rosé at The Paddington, as well as $16 Aperol Spritzes and $15 Tommy’s Margs, and nearby Fred’s will have an extended happy hour including drinks in the front bar with complimentary snacks. Five Ways Cellars at Paddington’s Five Ways will be offering free vino tastings, too.

Get amongst the flowering jacaranda trees and charming Victorian terraces this Paddo Night Out. You can find out more here.

