  1. Paramount Rooftop
  2. Rory Duggan
  • Things to do
  • Paramount House Hotel, Surry Hills

Paramount Rooftop Series

A series of creative, food-focused sunset sessions is going down on the Paramount Rooftop this summer

Winnie Stubbs
Written by Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Time Out says

Home to a perfectly-executed boutique hotel, a uniquely multi-faceted cinema-cum-cocktail bar, an excellent café, a designer Pilates studio and a rooftop outpost of one of Sydney’s favourite cult bakeries, the Paramount House precinct has a lot going on. But with a rooftop that beautiful – a divinely positioned sun-soaked space several floors above the coolest street in Sydney – it would be amiss not to make use of it for at least a few sunset sessions. Thankfully, that’s exactly what we can expect from Paramount’s Rooftop Series: a program of food-focused events taking over the stunning rooftop on a few select nights this spring and summer.

First up, a one-night only “fanfare of fava beans” brought to life by Tassie-based chef Luke Burgess – who was responsible for one of Hobart’s pioneering (sadly now closed) farm-to-table wine bars, Garagistes. Heroing fava beans from Tasmania’s Felds Farm, Burgess will be serving up fresh falafel with fluffy pita and flavour-packed, sustainably sourced additions. Load your pita with seasonal pickles and hemp seed tahini, and wash it down with a glass or two of natural wine from winemaking gun Rory Duggan as the sun sets over the inner city.

Details for the next few events are set to be released over the next few weeks, with a seafood pizza party – complete with seltzers from Cantina OK!, dough from a Pizza Oltra wizard and a live DJ set – slated for Sunday, November 24. You can stay posted on updates via the Paramount House website and their (beautifully-designed) Instagram page. 

The first event will take over the rooftop on Saturday, November 9 from 5pm until 8pm. Tickets for the first event cost $65, and you can grab yours over here.

Details

Event website:
paramounthousehotel.com/
Address
Paramount House Hotel
80
Commonwealth Street
Surry Hills
2010
Price:
From $65
Opening hours:
5pm - 8pm

Dates and times

