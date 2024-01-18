Sydney
Timeout

Pick your own sunflowers at Glenbernie Family Farms

Photograph: Peter de Vink | Pexels
Photograph: Pexels
Time Out says

You can pick your own sunflowers at this family farm one hour from Sydney

If you’re keen to gift the special someone in your life with a bunch of blooms that are extra special, picking your own adds that extra bit of "thought that counts" factor. At this family-run farm just 60 kilometres (an hour in the car) from Sydney, you can do exactly that – with the stunning fields of sunflowers open to the public every weekend from January to March.

Each sunflower (or zinnia) that you lovingly harvest will set you back $5, so you’ll want to choose your stems wisely.

If you’re not in *need* of any flowers but need to upgrade your Instagram page with some floral snaps, you’re in the right place – the farm caters for wedding and special occasion photoshoots, and is a pretty perfect backdrop for your new profile picture. 

Entry costs $15 per person ($8 for children), and there’s no need to book (though it might be worth checking their social media before your visit to make sure no private photoshoots will be disrupting proceedings). Bring your own secateurs (or rent for $6) and a straw hat to make that quaint sunflower shot pop.

You'll find Glenbernie Family Farm at 610 Bells Line of Rd, Kurmond NSW 2757. You can learn more and plan your visit over here

Not willing to do the work? These are the best flower delivery services in Sydney

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
glenberniefamilyfarms.com.au/
Address:
Price:
$15
Opening hours:
Sat - Sun, 9am - 3pm
