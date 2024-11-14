Sydneysiders love dining in The Great Outdoors, whether that’s by one of our picturesque beaches or a picnic in a lush park. It’s good news then that Gozney (they’re the guys behind those luxe outdoor pizza ovens) are bringing back their Proof Supper Club – a series of special outdoor dining experiences held across the country in secret locations. And this year they’ve called in the big guns, with award-winning Tasmanian-based chef Analiese Gregory (ex-Quay, Bar Brose, Franklin) curating the menu for the Sydney edition. We can’t wait.

Following the success of its sell-out 2023 tour, this year's seven-stop odyssey promises to elevate the dinner experience to new heights. The series will take guests on a food-and-booze-laced adventure to secret locations across Australia, from urban hideaways to remote landscapes, offering an evening of untamed fresh-air dining. Where will Sydney’s be held? Well, it's still a secret.

Across each event, renowned chefs will curate exclusive menus for an intimate multi-course dinner complete with drink pairings. Guests will enjoy an exclusive dining experience while mastering the art of pizza making, all amidst beautiful landscapes. Proof Supper Club Sydney will be going down on Thursday, November 14, and Gregory will be cooking dinner on the night while sharing her secrets of the trade.

Tickets for Proof Supper Club Sydney cost $150 per person, which includes a seated dinner, welcome beverage and drink pairings, with non-alcoholic options available. The exact location will be revealed directly to ticket holders via email one week prior to the scheduled event. You can find out more info and snap up a ticket here.

