Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Queer Art After Hours

  • Things to do
  • Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney
Queer Art After Hours
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Mardi Gras
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

AGNSW stays up late to celebrate Mardi Gras with this free event

Revel in your rainbow palette as one of Sydney’s most respected galleries is taken over by a big queer after-hours party for the Sydney Mardi Gras festival. Choose your own art adventure on this sparkling night to remember – you can grab a drink, catch pop-up performances, and explore the queer stories behind the Art Gallery’s collection.

It’s been two long years between drinks, but Queer Art After Hours is back to welcome in the rainbow community and celebrate some of Sydney’s talented LGBTQIA+ artists.

This year’s line-up includes performances by Wiradjuri poet and artist Jazz Money and pole dance extraordinaries Club Chrome. Visitors on the evening can also take part in Queer life-drawing workshops facilitated by Kim Leutwyler, drop into a queer youth space co-hosted by Twenty10 and the Art Gallery’s Youth Collective, take a Queering the collection tour of the Grand Courts plus much more, all set to a backdrop of beats spun on the evening by DJs including the legends that are Stereogamous alongside up and coming party-starter Crescendoll.

It all goes down on Wednesday, March 2 from 5pm to 10pm. Entry is free, but bookings are essential to ensure the AGNSW’s busiest night of the year remains Covid-safe. Snap up your tickets here.

Want more? Check out our top picks of the Sydney Mardi Gras festival.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Art Gallery of NSW
Art Gallery Road, The Domain
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au
02 9225 1700
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-5pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.