Time Out says

Revel in your rainbow palette as one of Sydney’s most respected galleries is taken over by a big queer after-hours party for the Sydney Mardi Gras festival. Choose your own art adventure on this sparkling night to remember – you can grab a drink, catch pop-up performances, and explore the queer stories behind the Art Gallery’s collection.

It’s been two long years between drinks, but Queer Art After Hours is back to welcome in the rainbow community and celebrate some of Sydney’s talented LGBTQIA+ artists.

This year’s line-up includes performances by Wiradjuri poet and artist Jazz Money and pole dance extraordinaries Club Chrome. Visitors on the evening can also take part in Queer life-drawing workshops facilitated by Kim Leutwyler, drop into a queer youth space co-hosted by Twenty10 and the Art Gallery’s Youth Collective, take a Queering the collection tour of the Grand Courts plus much more, all set to a backdrop of beats spun on the evening by DJs including the legends that are Stereogamous alongside up and coming party-starter Crescendoll.

It all goes down on Wednesday, March 2 from 5pm to 10pm. Entry is free, but bookings are essential to ensure the AGNSW’s busiest night of the year remains Covid-safe. Snap up your tickets here.

Want more? Check out our top picks of the Sydney Mardi Gras festival.