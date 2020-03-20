Ramadan Nights Lakemba: Cancelled

Please note: due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health advice warning against large gatherings, Ramadan Nights 2020 will no longer take place.

During the Islamic holiday of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. But once the sun sets, iftar begins – a fast-breaking feast that runs late into the night, where family and friends gather to enjoy an array of rich treats and moreish morsels.

However, it’s not only Sydney’s Muslim community that comes together during Lakemba’s popular Ramadan Nights Festival, but people of all backgrounds who flock to sample the fare of pop-up kitchens lining Haldon Street and Railway Parade.

It creates a global food market spanning a few suburban streets, a snack parade that on Friday and Saturday nights in particular, becomes a bustling bazaar of international cuisine visited by as many as 30,000 visitors.

This is where you can break fast with net roti and gentle lentil curries from the Cocos Islands; Malaysia's famously buttery grilled pastry parcels, murtabak; and haleem, the king of curries from Pakistan that features four kinds of slow-cooked pulses with tender beef topped with a fresh and fragrant sprinkling of coriander, ginger, fried onions and lemon juice.

From there you can get fresh, charry naan, camel burgers, carrot juice, jalebi and knahfeh, plus an array of sweets, biscuits, drinks and take home packs. The only limit is your own stomach capacity.

Lakemba takes on a palpably festive atmosphere during the nights of Ramadan, with families turning out en masse to meet and eat, so if you've never explored this pocket of Sydney, this is a great time of year to head west.