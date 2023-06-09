Time Out says

Speakers from Spotify, TikTok and some of the world's best museums and galleries are among those speaking at this cutting-edge creative conference

Get inside Australia's brightest minds in technology, culture, art, media and entrepreneurship at this huge summit, as they explore the future of the creative and cultural industries, creative cities and the creative economy. Remix Summit Sydney will be two days of talks, debates, panels, workshops and social events led by innovators and changemakers. It's basically a field guide to what's next for us, our nation, and our world. What's not to love?

This year, the topic is 'Exploring the Future of Culture and the Creative Industries', and there will be 50 big thinkers on the bill.

Among many others, you’ll hear from Leah Harris, executive producer of Original Podcasts at Spotify; Michael Brand, the Director of the Art Gallery of NSW; Phil Mallet, regional Manager for Fever ("the Netflix of live experiences"); Laura Richardson, co-owner of Dropspot (a curated marketplace for NFTs); Jody Malam, creative director of Outernet Global (the largest digital exhibition space in Europe); Georgia Frances King, publisher at ABC Books (HarperCollins); Michael Rodrigues, the NSW 24-Hour economy commissioner; and Kate Spencer, development partner at RMIT Forward: the Centre for Future Skills and Workforce Transformation.

These are just some of the many guests appearing in presentations, round tables and on panels. As presenter of the ABC's Download This Show put it: "Great talent with great insights in a great space where people were ready and primed to soak it all up. Remix Sydney creates an atmosphere that other conferences should aspire to."

You’ll find this hive of creative thinking at the Australian National Maritime Museum, and you can snatch up combo tickets for both days or a single day of talks. Early bird tickets are available now until April 27. Early-bird digital tickets (which provide on-demand access to all the summit content) and student tickets start at just $295 plus GST; one-day (in-person) tickets start at $345 plus GST; and two-day tickets start at $525 plus GST.

Find out more about Remix Summit Sydney 2023 here.

Looking for a great show to see? Here's our list of the best theatre and musicals to see at the moment.