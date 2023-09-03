Sydney
Taste in the City

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Bondi Pavilion, Bondi Beach
Aerial shot of Bondi Pavilion with birds flying over it along Bondi beach
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

A two-day food and wine festival slinging oysters, Margaritas and more, right on Bondi Beach

Sea breeze, sunshine, good food and wine – sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? Well, that’s exactly what you can expect when Taste in the City (formerly Taste of Coogee) kicks off at Bondi Pavilion this September.

Running across two days, Taste in the City is a delicious food and wine festival showcasing produce from farmers, small business owners and wine makers from across Sydney and NSW – plus a bunch of live entertainment for adults and little humans, too.

El Jimador will be slinging Margaritas from their pop-up; you’ll be able to get a nip of single malt whiskey with oysters at the Glenglassaugh stall; and taste vinos from top wineries like Savannah Estate, Brokenwood, and Hanging Tree Wines. Autism Mates, a social initiative that works hard to educate on the importance of inclusion and understanding, will also have a stall selling chocolate freckles, and we can’t think of a better reason to eat choccy.

Fire pit master Adam Roberts, alongside chefs Colin Fassnidge and Jason Roberts, will be cooking meats and veggies over an open flame for you to get your mitts on. Keen to learn some tips to cook at home? Fassnidge and Robets will be joined by ex MasterChef contestant Mindy Woods, to cook tasty meals that can be made at home. And expect performances from Top Shelf Live, Hot Potato Band and more.

Taste in the City is going down on Saturday, September 2, 10am-8pm, and Sunday September 3, 10am to 6pm. It also happens to be Father’s Day weekend, so bring your dad, grandad, or a special friend and come check it out.

Tickets to Taste in the City cost $25 per person, and you can snatch them up over here. Come hungry (and thirsty).

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1056831
Address:
Bondi Pavilion
Queen Elizabeth Dr
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Price:
$25 per person
Opening hours:
Sat 10am-8pm; Sun 10am-6pm

Dates and times

