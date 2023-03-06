Time Out says

This new addition to Bondi’s beachside dining scene is so pretty that the interiors almost rival the spectacular views of Australia’s most famous stretch of sand. Almost.

Promenade Bondi Beach will be housed in the heritage Bondi Pavilion, tucked under the Spanish-style roof and archways. Spend an afternoon here, and you’ll be walking on sunshine – not only because the floor tiles are heated (cue cosy vibes all throughout winter). The interior design takes inspiration from the coast, naturally, combining sandy hues, cream leather seating, and ochre quartzite walls that would make a geologist's heart skip a beat.

Promenade is the seventh venue that House Made Hospitality has launched in three years – they’re the crew behind top spots including Lana, Grana, Appollonia and Rancho Seltzo.

Book for lunch or dinner and you’ll be seated in the main dining room or on the verandah, although the venue also incorporates a beachside terrace bar, a kiosk for takeaway coffee and snacks, and semi-private spots for groups and functions. There’s a spot for everything – it brings a relaxed daytime vibe that's perfect for beach-goers, yet it's also elegant enough for date nights and special celebrations.

And what about the food? The restaurant’s menu has been developed by House Made Hospitality culinary director Stephen Seckold, with input from incoming executive chef Chris Benedet (of Rockpool, Cirrus Dining, Yellow and Monopole), and it screams beachside feast. There’s a focus on grilled seafood, as well as meat and vegetables, and dishes are inspired by coastal regions from around the world. Think sambals from Indonesia and Sri Lanka, and spices from India. It’s all the type of stuff you’d love to devour by the ocean.

There’s picked mud crab paired with green mango and chlili on a perilla leaf; toothfish skewers with sambal; clams with three dressings; snapper curry; roasted cauliflower with white soy dressing – and for the red meat lovers, Wagyu ribeye with sambal butter

The cocktail list is all coastal vibes (grab a Sunnyboy Spirtz or the Buckler), there are beers and canned seltzers from Bondi Brewing Co, and the wine list features drops from small producers and those from coastal-influenced regions of Australia.

So, whether you're a beach bum or you’re looking for a new date-night spot, Promenade Bondi Beach has all bases covered.