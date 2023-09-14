Time Out says

The godfather of Lebanese cuisine and Michelin-starred chef is coming to Sydney for an exclusive two-night only dinner

The godfather of Lebanese cuisine, Greg Malouf is highly regarded for being the pioneer of modern Middle Eastern cuisine in Australia. Now, the Michelin-starred chef is coming to Sydney for an exclusive two-night only dinner that you won’t want to miss.

Malouf will be teaming up with Zaffi head chef Graeme Hunt (ex Rockpool and Chin Chin) to create a 12-course menu featuring mezze-style dishes spotlighting the very best flavours of Lebanon and across the Middle East. While the exact menu is under wraps for now – we do know it will be a one-way ticket to flavour town.

The Art Of Mezze By Greg Malouf is going down on Wednesday, September 13 and Thursday, September 14 at 7pm. The magic will happen inside new late-night Lebanese eatery Zaffi (where dancing on the table is encouraged).

Tickets cost $149 per person, and there’s an optional wine pairing for $50, and you can book here. This is sure to be a pretty special evening, and we’re hungry thinking about it already.

