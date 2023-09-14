Sydney
The Art Of Mezze By Greg Malouf

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Zaffi, Sydney
  1. Chef Greg Malouf with his arms crossed and smiling
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. The pink dining room at Zaffi
    Photograph: Shayben Moussa
Time Out says

The godfather of Lebanese cuisine and Michelin-starred chef is coming to Sydney for an exclusive two-night only dinner

The godfather of Lebanese cuisine, Greg Malouf is highly regarded for being the pioneer of modern Middle Eastern cuisine in Australia. Now, the Michelin-starred chef is coming to Sydney for an exclusive two-night only dinner that you won’t want to miss.

Malouf will be teaming up with Zaffi head chef Graeme Hunt (ex Rockpool and Chin Chin) to create a 12-course menu featuring mezze-style dishes spotlighting the very best flavours of Lebanon and across the Middle East. While the exact menu is under wraps for now – we do know it will be a one-way ticket to flavour town. 

The Art Of Mezze By Greg Malouf is going down on Wednesday, September 13 and Thursday, September 14 at 7pm. The magic will happen inside new late-night Lebanese eatery Zaffi (where dancing on the table is encouraged).

Tickets cost $149 per person, and there’s an optional wine pairing for $50, and you can book here. This is sure to be a pretty special evening, and we’re hungry thinking about it already.

Avril Treasure
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/zaffisydney/the-art-of-mezze-by-greg-malouf-9345003568
Address:
Zaffi
10-14 Hunter Street
Sydney
2000
Contact:
info@zaffisydney.com.au
Price:
$149 per person
Opening hours:
7pm

Dates and times

7:00 pmZaffi $149 per person
7:00 pmZaffi $149 per person
