  1. swimming at Barangaroo
  2. Pickleball tournament at Barangaroo
  3. yoga at Barangaroo
  4. Pickleball tournament at Barangaroo
  • Things to do
  • Barangaroo Reserve, Barangaroo

Barangaroo's free summer events

A heap of fun, free events are going down in Barangaroo this summer – from First Nations-inspired yoga classes to live music at Sydney CBD's only beach

Winnie Stubbs
Written by Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Time Out says

Summer is setting in, and while us Surry Hills-based office workers are forced to seek our weekday sunshine in Prince Alfred Park (no terrible fate, especially if you can fit in a swim), those based in the harbour-front precinct of Barangaroo can get active with a series of free community activities. 

On Wednesday lunchtimes (up until Wednesday, December 18), Barangaroo Reserve will play host to a series of free-to-attend First Nations-inspired yoga classes. Led by proud Dharawal and Gumbaynggirr woman Jacqui Jarrett, Yoga on Country takes place on Stargazer Lawn at 12.30pm every Wednesday, and is a magical way to connect with the land and waters that we see and touch every day. The 60-minute classes celebrate First Nations cultural beliefs, inviting participants to listen, learn and breathe. You’ll need to register if you’re keen to join, and you can do that over here.

If you’re looking for a less introspective lunchtime activity, there’s a free Pickleball tournament going down at Harbour Park Community Recreation Space every Tuesday and Wednesday lunchtime. The 20-minute games take place between 12pm and 2pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays – you can register (either as a two-person team, or solo to be paired up with another player) over here

Keen to get moving on the last day of the working week? Barangaroo Run Club meets every Friday morning, with runners meeting at Hickson Park at 7.15am. The hour-long sessions range from slow-paced jogs to high-impact training drills, depending on what you feel like (or what the trainer leading the session can persuade you is a good idea). You can learn more about Barangaroo Run Club over here

If you’re looking for a way to cool off, head to the harbourside swimming spot Marrinawi Cove – recently voted one of the best hidden gems in Sydney by Time Out readers. If you time your visit between 12pm and 3pm on any Saturday or Sunday until February, you’ll be serenaded by live music.


Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.

Details

Address
Barangaroo Reserve
Barangaroo Point Park
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Various times

Dates and times

