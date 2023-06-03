Time Out says

Sustainable sweeties, rejoice! The Slow Fashion Market is back in town, and we're all about any excuse to go shopping for clothes, jewellery and homewares that are good to people and the planet. Plus, there are going to be gluten-free cakes by the geniuses behind Donut Papi.

Coming back for the first time in a town hall-sized event since 2019, this gorgeous show of small businesses and (as is in the name) slow fashion, will be kicking off for one day only at Marrickville Town Hall on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

This addition to Sydney’s scene of socially conscious shopping is the brainchild of the folks behind the Makers and Shakers Market and Round She Goes Fashion Market, so expect vintage flair and unusual hand-made designs that you don’t usually find anywhere else.

This weekend, you can expect to peruse clothes by the likes of Soie Lingerie, the Social Outfit, and Ruby Rasin, gaze at glittering (and gorgeous) jewellery by Ant Haus Designs, Norita Designs and Blackburn Studio, pick up dried roses by Know the Rose, and snaffle down on gluten free treats by Gluten-Free-Friends by the lords behind Donut Papi, so you know it's going to hit the spot. You can see the full list of stallholders right here – and trust us, they look good.

Doors open at 10am on Saturday morning, and will remain open until 4pm. Entry is $4, and you can either pay at the door or book online here.

Shopping that's good for Mother Earth? Count us in.

