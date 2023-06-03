Sydney
The Slow Fashion Market

  • Things to do
  • Marrickville Town Hall, Marrickville
Time Out says

Eat sweets and shop for Mother Earth at this gorgeous market

Sustainable sweeties, rejoice! The Slow Fashion Market is back in town, and we're all about any excuse to go shopping for clothes, jewellery and homewares that are good to people and the planet. Plus, there are going to be gluten-free cakes by the geniuses behind Donut Papi. 

Coming back for the first time in a town hall-sized event since 2019, this gorgeous show of small businesses and (as is in the name) slow fashion, will be kicking off for one day only at Marrickville Town Hall on Saturday, June 3, 2023. 

This addition to Sydney’s scene of socially conscious shopping is the brainchild of the folks behind the Makers and Shakers Market and Round She Goes Fashion Market, so expect vintage flair and unusual hand-made designs that you don’t usually find anywhere else. 

This weekend, you can expect to peruse clothes by the likes of Soie Lingerie, the Social Outfit, and Ruby Rasin, gaze at glittering (and gorgeous) jewellery by Ant Haus Designs, Norita Designs and Blackburn Studio, pick up dried roses by Know the Rose, and snaffle down on gluten free treats by Gluten-Free-Friends by the lords behind Donut Papi, so you know it's going to hit the spot. You can see the full list of stallholders right here – and trust us, they look good. 

Doors open at 10am on Saturday morning, and will remain open until 4pm. Entry is $4, and you can either pay at the door or book online here.

Shopping that's good for Mother Earth? Count us in. 

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
slowfashionmarket.com.au/sydney-slow-fashion-2019/
Address:
Marrickville Town Hall
303 Marrickville Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
$4
Opening hours:
10am-4pm

