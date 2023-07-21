Sydney
The Unfair Advantage

  • Things to do
  • Sydney Harbour Bridge & Pylon Lookout, The Rocks
  1. The Unfair Advantage at the Pylon Lookout
    Photograph: Supplied/The Unfair Advantage
  2. The Unfair Advantage at the Pylon Lookout
    Photograph: Supplied/The Unfair Advantage
  3. The Unfair Advantage at the Pylon Lookout
    Photograph: Supplied/The Unfair Advantage
  4. The Unfair Advantage at the Pylon Lookout
    Photograph: Supplied/The Unfair Advantage
Time Out says

Learn the world’s most top-secret magic tricks with this intimate experience inside a pylon of the Sydney Harbour Bridge

Do you like magic? Do you like amazing views of the city? Do you like the idea of a tiny museum hidden inside a pylon of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge? Well put on your walking shoes, because this intimate show 200 steps above the Harbour is something you won’t want to miss out on. 

Situated 87 metres above sea level against a rarely seen view of the Harbour at night, The Unfair Advantage at the Pylon Lookout is a world-class interactive event. And like all the best magic tricks, it's difficult to describe, you just have to experience it.

In this stripped-back show, where a cap of 25 audience members are invited into the historic space, Australia's leading sleight of hand specialist Harry Milas showcases the secrets behind the skill that saw him become a security weapon for the world's top casinos, catching out gambling con rings from Vegas to the Middle East. 

But before you go getting ideas about taking your newfound gambling knowledge and heading down to the Star, slow your roll. The Unfair Advantage requires guests to sign a non-disclosure agreement before the show commences. (You win this round, capitalism!)

Over the course of the night, Harry will expose many of the world’s best illusions, entertain with magic tricks and share incredible tales of his own experiences with Australia’s underbelly. Don’t go in expecting a skimpily dressed magician’s assistant – this isn’t your typical schlocky, seedy magic show. Harry is an unassuming host, who lures you in with his wit and skill and keeps you on your toes. 

“I want to give people the best possible story to share after they leave the show – without giving away our secrets of course,” says Harry. “As these secrets are revealed, I engage with our guests and they have an opportunity to set challenges, ask questions, and be a part of the magic.”

Before the show, you can peruse the Pylon Museum’s displays about the history of the Bridge, and afterwards, you can enjoy a beverage while overlooking panoramic views from the Pylon balcony. The whole experience lasts about 90 minutes, with show times starting at 5.30pm and 8pm. 

Following preview shows in May, The Unfair Advantage at the Pylon Lookout premieres on Saturday, June 24. Tickets are priced at $99 per person with limited seats available. This event takes place every month with new dates released on a rolling basis. Leave your email at the booking link to be notified when new dates are available.

RECOMMENDED:

Seven unusual museums to visit in Sydney

The nine most beautiful lookouts to visit near Sydney

The best shows to see in Sydney this month 

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.harrymilasmagic.com/the-unfair-advantage-the-harbour-bridge
Address:
Sydney Harbour Bridge & Pylon Lookout
Accessible via stairs on Cumberland St
5 Cumberland St
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
$99
Opening hours:
5.30pm & 8pm

Dates and times

Buy
