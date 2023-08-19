Time Out says

Think of it as a a self-guided wine tasting by the coast – with your best friends

Love wine tastings and fresh air? Of course you do. Well, in good news, a self-guided wine tour is going down in Bondi soon – and you can do it with all your mates.

Now in its eight year, Urban Wine Walk will see some of Bondi’s coolest venues pair up with top regional wineries from all across the country. All you need to do is stroll to each venue, enjoy a tasting, and Bob’s your uncle. Think of it as a wine tasting in the Hunter Valley, or the Barossa, but instead of driving, you walk to each tasting. Plus, you’re by the sea.

Tickets cost $77 per person, and that includes complimentary tastings from each winemaker, a $10 food voucher to use at your nominated starting venue before 1pm, a $25 voucher for wine orders, and a tasting glass, of course.

Check out the participating venues and winemakers below:

1 - Bar Copo Ft. Thomas Wines (NSW)

2 - Bondi Hardware Ft. Mercer Wines (NSW)

3 - Bondi Liquor Co Ft. Moppity Vineyards (NSW)

4 - Chloe's Ft. Dazma Wine Company (VIC)

5 - ChouChou Ft. Abbotts & Delaunay (FR)

6 - Curly Lewis Ft. Gilbert (NSW)

7 - Hotel Bondi Ft. Oates Ends (WA)

8 - Hotel Ravesis Ft. Sven Joschke Wine (SA)

9 - Italo House Ft. Weerona Wines (NSW)

10 - Lola's Italian and Bar Ft. Xavier Goodridge Wines (VIC)

11 - Salty's Ft. Drury Lane Estate (NSW)

Urban Wine Walk’s founder Josh Starick says: “Our events are like a reverse wine weekender - instead of having to travel hours to visit wineries, Urban Wine Walk brings those cellar doors to the cities. We aim to program as many risk-taking, next-gen and independent winemakers as we can - and introduce them to new, receptive audiences. With the flexibility to explore at your leisure, it’s a guaranteed fun day out, for winemakers and wine-walkers alike.”

Urban Wine Walk is going down at Bondi on Saturday, August 19. There are still a few tickets available, and you can snap them up over here.

Recommended: