Here are the nominees for Best Cocktail Bar in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

Our Best Cocktail Bar award recognises cocktail bars that are innovative while demonstrating mastery of the classics. Nominees in this category exhibit an understanding of cultural context and relevance to their environment, and provide Sydneysiders with a unique experience in an elegant setting.

The winner for each category will be announced on October 10. To see nominees for all categories, click here.

