In the basement of a heritage warehouse in Sydney’s CBD you’ll find a Sicilian-inspired cocktail bar named for the ill-fated wife of Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 mobster masterpiece, The Godfather. But don’t let that put you off. For those of us who have been lying about having seen The Godfather their whole lives, good news. Every page of the drinks menu will run you through the storyline (spoilers lie within, but it’s literally been 50 years) so you can impress your date with cinematic knowledge while sipping on a Letter Never Sent, a standout concoction of wheat vodka, honey liquor, pineapple, clove, housemade almond syrup and fresh nutmeg, shaken and served over ice.
Our Best Cocktail Bar award recognises cocktail bars that are innovative while demonstrating mastery of the classics. Nominees in this category exhibit an understanding of cultural context and relevance to their environment, and provide Sydneysiders with a unique experience in an elegant setting.
The winner for each category will be announced on October 10. To see nominees for all categories, click here.