Where to celebrate St Patrick's Day 2019 in Sydney

Whether you're an Irish expat or have Irish roots, St Pat's is a chance to celebrate your heritage. There's the official St Patrick's Day Parade (in its 40th year) from 11am, starting at First Fleet Park, winding through The Rocks and finishing at Dawes Point Park where there will be a Paddy's Day hub of live music, Irish language sessions, Irish dancing lessons, facing painting, crafts, festival bars and food stalls. Tehy're even turning the Opera House sails green for the occasion. St Pat's is also a chance to seek out a well-poured Guinness. This year March 17 falls on a Sunday, so you can expect to encounter good craic in Sydney's favourite Irish pubs across the weekend. Sláinte!

