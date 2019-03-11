Where to celebrate St Patrick's Day 2019 in Sydney
Whether you're an Irish expat or have Irish roots, St Pat's is a chance to celebrate your heritage. There's the official St Patrick's Day Parade (in its 40th year) from 11am, starting at First Fleet Park, winding through The Rocks and finishing at Dawes Point Park where there will be a Paddy's Day hub of live music, Irish language sessions, Irish dancing lessons, facing painting, crafts, festival bars and food stalls. Tehy're even turning the Opera House sails green for the occasion. St Pat's is also a chance to seek out a well-poured Guinness. This year March 17 falls on a Sunday, so you can expect to encounter good craic in Sydney's favourite Irish pubs across the weekend. Sláinte!
Want to keep the party going? Check out Sydney bars without a lockout.
After something else to do? Here's our guide to the best things to do in Sydney this weekend.
Where to drink on St Patrick's Day
The Wild Rover
When St Patrick's Day falls on a weekend things get extra Irish at this hidden whiskey bar. They're making a full weekend of it at the Wild Rover, with a Saturday line-up of live tunes from Flying Seamen and Echo Deer. On Sunday cacth the Sweet Jelly Rolls and John Maddox Duo. Add $5 Guinness, $5 Jameson and $11 Caskmates Old Fashioneds until 3pm into the mix, plus $1 oysters and you've got a Celtic party on your hands. Hungover? Both days they'll be serving Irish breakfast rolls and Irish coffees until 3pm or while stocks last.
Doss House
Did you know that the sunken, sandstone lined cocktail bar in the rocks is owned by two Irish lads? It only stands to reason then that they are transforming the courtyard for St Pat's with an outdoor bar, traditional music, singers and Irish dancers.
The Mercantile Hotel
This proudly Irish pub down in the Rocks is going all out this Paddy's Day, taking over the Rocks Market space to host pop-up bars and food stalls, Irish dancing and live music from Backwater, Shindig, Shaylee Wilde, and the famous Achtung Baby U2 Tribute show.
The Australian Heritage Hotel
From noon on March 17, this corner pub will be pumping out pints of Guinness all day long to a soundtrack of Irish folk music. There will be Irish skewed specials like Irish coddle (layers of sliced sausages, bacon and potatoes), and a prize is in the offing for the best Guinness moustache of the day.
PJ O'Brien's
This gently Irish establishment gets going early on St Pat's Day with a full Irish breakfast for $27.50, which includes a pint of Guinness (you'll need to book in advance). They also host a sit down lunch, live music and Irish dancing on the day.
Fortune of War
It's Sydney’s oldest pub, and the last port for sailor's leaving on a ship, but for St Pat's Day they're serving Guinness, green beer and Irish food specials with live entertainment from 1pm.
The Buena
North of the Bridge, things are getting an Irish lilt when the Buena Hotel celebrates St Paddy with $10 Guinness and $14 Irish Espresso Martinis, an Angus beef and Guinness pie with
colcannon and baby carrots or slow roasted lamb with onion puree, mint sauce and all the trimmings.
Glenmore Hotel
The Rocks will be rollicking with punters celebrating St Pat's Day and the Glenmore's rooftop will be a prime spot to enjoy the action once the live music kicks off at 3pm. Plus they're pouring $10 pints of Guinness all day.
Munich Brauhaus
Sure, the theme here is usually distinctly Bavarian, but on March 17 this beer hall gets into the Irish spirit by serving green beer in one-litre glass boots for $25, plus an Irish inspired loaded schnitzel with cabbage, bacon, mash and gravy.
Keg and Brew
Want more beer?
Sydney craft beer guide
Thanks to the boutique brewing boom, local watering holes are boasting seasonal brews on tap, craft breweries are opening up all over Sydney, and we have two annual festivals dedicated to all things craft beer. Here's where to get in on the sudsy fun.