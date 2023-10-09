Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Innovation

Innovation is as integral to Sydney’s hospitality industry as Campari is to a Negroni. From a guests’ perspective, innovation keeps things fresh and exciting, and leads to memorable experiences. From a business perspective, innovation can help venues overcome challenges, encourage creativity within the team, and often the best ideas come from thinking outside of the box. Plus, taking the path less travelled is more fun. Except if we're talking about Elon Musk.

However, doing things differently just for the sake of it doesn’t pack the same punch as doing it for a Greater Good. This year, we’ve loved seeing venues changing things up for a purpose bigger than themselves, whether that’s for reforestation of the Daintree Rainforest, supporting those in need, tackling food waste one fish at a time, and well, tackling food waste by turning the world’s ten most wasted food items into cocktails – we’re talking bread, rice, seafood shells, root veggies and chicken (no jokes). The best bit? They are delicious.

All our nominees are displaying innovation in their field, forging their own paths and doing good along the way. And that is something we can absolutely get behind.