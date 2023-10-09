Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A cocktail on a pink coaster at Re
Photograph: Supplied

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Innovation

Here is the winner for Best Innovation in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

Written by
Time Out editors
Advertising

Innovation is as integral to Sydney’s hospitality industry as Campari is to a Negroni. From a guests’ perspective, innovation keeps things fresh and exciting, and leads to memorable experiences. From a business perspective, innovation can help venues overcome challenges, encourage creativity within the team, and often the best ideas come from thinking outside of the box. Plus, taking the path less travelled is more fun. Except if we're talking about Elon Musk.

However, doing things differently just for the sake of it doesn’t pack the same punch as doing it for a Greater Good. This year, we’ve loved seeing venues changing things up for a purpose bigger than themselves, whether that’s for reforestation of the Daintree Rainforest, supporting those in need, tackling food waste one fish at a time, and well, tackling food waste by turning the world’s ten most wasted food items into cocktails – we’re talking bread, rice, seafood shells, root veggies and chicken (no jokes). The best bit? They are delicious.

All our nominees are displaying innovation in their field, forging their own paths and doing good along the way. And that is something we can absolutely get behind. 

Click here to return to the main awards page

And the winner is...

Re
Photograph: Supplied

Re

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Eveleigh

At first glimpse, Re is like any other high-end bar: dimly lit with terrazzo tabletops, designer stools, patrons sipping cocktails from fancy glassware and sharing platters of cheese. But what you’re looking at is a bar built entirely on waste (and it’s much more impressive than that description might suggest). You won’t stumble across Re on a night out in the city, considering it’s hidden in a historic locomotive workshop in the recently restored South Eveleigh precinct. While the bar might not benefit from bustling foot traffic, this off-the-beaten-path spot has given hospitality trailblazers Matt Whiley (Scout) and Maurice Terzini (Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, Cicciabella) a blank canvas to build the world’s first permanent zero-waste bar.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

We also love these other nominees...

Coyoacán Social
Photograph: Rhiannon Hopley

Coyoacán Social

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Eveleigh

Head to South Eveleigh’s Locomotive Street any weekday lunchtime and you’ll find buzzy lines of office workers mobbing the doorways of established Sydney chains like Kürtősh, Pepper Seeds and Anita Gelato, not to mention Kylie Kwong’s excellent eatery, Lucky Kwong. But quietly frying churros and packing tacos is their lo-fi neighbour that has more than food to shout about. Coyoacán Social is the new Mexico street food outfit that’s moved into a tangerine-orange shipping container in the wall next to the Commonwealth Bank building. It’s the third restaurant from Plate It Forward, the social enterprise that already has Sydney favourites Colombo Social and Kabul Social to their name.

Read more
Daintree Sydney
Photograph: Supplied

Daintree Sydney

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • The Rocks

Daintree Sydney calls itself “a small bar with a big purpose”. For the “big purpose”, the clue’s in the name: Daintree Sydney opened in partnership with HalfCut, an environmental non-for-profit that raises funds to protect rainforests and wildlife. A huge 50 per cent of the bar’s profits go towards reforestation of Queensland's Daintree Rainforest, which is Australia's largest – and the world's oldest.

Read more
Advertising
Petermen
Photograph: Josh Niland

Petermen

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • St Leonards

Renowned around the world for being a pioneer of the fin-to-tail seafood movement, Niland has long been championing the use of the whole fish. Not only for economical reasons, but for sustainable ones, too. Why use one fillet of fish when you can enjoy the whole thing? The meat world has known this for much longer, but thankfully the ocean world is starting to catch up, and it’s largely thanks to Niland.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.