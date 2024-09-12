The most famous buildings and monuments in the USA

1. Mount Rushmore in Keystone, SD
Boasting the carved faces of four American presidents, South Dakota’s granite Mount Rushmore is among the country’s strangest—and most visited—monuments. Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln have gazed out from the peak since 1941, when the project was completed by sculptor Gutzon Borglum and his son Lincoln. Almost three million people visit the Mount each year, where they can hike up the Presidential Trail to get an up-close-and-personal look at the giant faces.
Price: No entrance fee or pass is required, but parking fees may apply.
Discover the best things to do in South Dakota