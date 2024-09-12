The most famous buildings and monuments in the USA are among the most iconic structures on the planet, period.

The Washington Monument, the Empire State Building, the Willis Tower—these buildings aren't just famous in America but recognized and beloved worldwide. Whether you’re into history and architecture or not so much, it's hard to deny how cool some of America’s most famous monuments and buildings are.

From the monuments of D.C. to Texas football stadiums, we have rounded up our absolute favorite American buildings that host hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. No matter which part of the country, you won't be far from one of these iconic landmarks.

