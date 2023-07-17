Boston
Timeout

Good Life
Photograph: Michael Ascanio PegueroGood Life

17 best things to do in Boston at night

Here are the best ways to have fun in Boston at night, including bars, music, food, comedy and more

JQ Louise
Written by
JQ Louise
Wondering what are the best things to do at night in Boston? Maybe you’re a foodie and you’re looking to check out the best restaurants in Boston, or you’re more of a night owl who would love spending time at the best bars in Boston and will need some late night bites? Either way we have made planning a fun night out a breeze with our top picks. Just remember: most bars close by midnight, 2am at the latest, so start the party early to maximize the fun.

Recommended: Full guide to the best things to do in Boston

Boston at night: our guide

Check out Boston’s bar scene
Photograph: Gustav Hoiland

1. Check out Boston’s bar scene

  • Bars

More than just Irish pubs and dive bars, Boston now boasts innovative cocktail destinations, classy wine haunts, and popular beer bars. Whether you're looking for a perfect martini, cold pint of something familiar, mind-blowing cocktail with innovative ingredients, or celebratory glass of wine, there's a bar for you.

Read more
Sip something special at a top cocktail bar
Photograph: Courtesy Baldwin Bar

3. Sip something special at a top cocktail bar

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars

The best cocktail experiences in the Hub can be found everywhere from a discreet hideaway and sophisticated hotel haunt to a friendly neighborhood hangout. Learn about regional spirits, try out house-made mixers, and enjoy inventive concoctions prepared by highly-skilled mixologists. And if all you seek is a bone dry martini prepared to your specifications without fanfare, well, they’ve still got you covered.

Read more
Catch some live music
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation

4. Catch some live music

  • Music

Boston sports quite the musical legacy. Aerosmith, Donna Summer, The Cars, New Kids on the Block, Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers, Aimee Mann, Dropkick Murphys, and, yes, Boston all called the Hub home over the years. Rock and roll, classical, jazz, folk, and even country music play out in clubs and halls across the city, night after night. Catch a top act or an up-and-comer at these live music venues.

Read more
Indulge in fine wines
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. Indulge in fine wines

  • Bars
  • Wine bars

Boston might be better known for craft beer, but the city still has its share of excellent wine bars. Many of the best restaurants in Boston proudly maintain notable, award-winning wine programs, and several bars and lounges have eclectic wine lists. Sip your way through notable vintages and varietals while discovering lesser-known producers, and pair with delectable cheeses and meats for a lovely night out. 

Read more
Get to know Irish pub life
Photograph: Courtesy The Banshee

8. Get to know Irish pub life

  • Bars
  • Pubs

Boston’s population is comprised of a large number of proud Irish expats and Irish-Americans, and the city has no shortage of cozy, authentic pubs. Not only do the best Irish pubs in Boston offer affordable pints of beer and a lively atmosphere, many serve praiseworthy pub grub and host some of the city's best trivia nights and live music performances.

Read more
See a museum at night
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. See a museum at night

Boston has an extensive roster of excellent museums, focused on art, history and more. Both the Museum of Fine Arts and the Institute of Contemporary Art have after-hours events when you can enjoy art and special performances at night. The MFA is open late Wednesdays while the ICA is open late on Thursdays. Check their calendars for special events.

Have a drink with a view
Photograph: Courtesy The Colonnade

10. Have a drink with a view

  • Bars

Whenever New England’s notoriously fickle weather allows, local residents head in droves to alfresco drinking spots. Boston’s best rooftop bars let you take your fun to a higher level. Whether you're looking for a buzzy atmosphere or just a quiet spot with a great view of the city, check out these rooftop bars at night.

Read more
Catch a big game in person
Photograph: Elan Fleisher

11. Catch a big game in person

Even if you're not a huge sports fan, going to a Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, or Celtics game is a must-see. You'll get the full fan experience at a night game. Check out the pre-game gatherings at bars around town and feel the thrill as fans pour into their respective home fields.

Sing your heart out at a karaoke night
Photograph: Shutterstock

14. Sing your heart out at a karaoke night

  • Bars

Boston boasts lots of bars and restaurants that have weekly or even nightly sing-along sessions where patrons show-off their vocal and performance skills, or make complete fools of themselves. It’s all good fun either way. From top notch, sing-along centric bars to dive bars with a mic, these karaoke nights are sure to please.

Read more
Have a laugh at a comedy club
Photograph: Courtesy Improv Asylum

15. Have a laugh at a comedy club

  • Clubs

Sometimes you just need a good laugh, so head out to a Boston comedy club for some nighttime chuckles. Some of America’s most popular contemporary comedians (Conan O’Brien, Denis Leary, Amy Poehler, Dane Cook) found their funnies in Greater Boston. Big names passing through town might stop at the Wilbur Theater or other venues, but it's easy to check out the up-and-coming scene at smaller comedy clubs or improv nights around town.

Read more
Grab some late-night grub
Photograph: Charlie’s Kitchen

16. Grab some late-night grub

  • Restaurants

Boston is not known as a late-night destination, but a handful of 24-hour joints provide inexpensive eats at any hour, while a few other kitchens hit the spot with high-quality eats late into the night (by Boston standards). After enjoying your night out in Boston, check out one of these late-night options.

Read more
