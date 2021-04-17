Best Instagram and photography spots in Quarry Bay

Quarry Bay may not be the first neighbourhood that comes to mind when thinking about instagrammable spots in Hong Kong, but the area has a lot more to offer if you’re a budding photographer, or merely looking to change up your Instagram feed. Located in the Eastern District of Hong Kong Island, the area is an eccentric mixture of local residential areas and street markets, towering skyscrapers, and stunning sea views. So, grab your cameras and start exploring the neighbourhood one photo (or a few hundred) at a time. By Tiffany Tsoi

RECOMMENDED: Fuel up on tasty bites with the help of our cheap eats guide to the best budget eateries in Eastern District.