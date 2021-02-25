Best places to shoot street photography in Hong Kong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AC Chan (@acchan520) on Aug 15, 2020 at 2:27am PDT

Now is definitely not the time to travel, so we might as well get imaginative and draw parallels to the places you’ve been before. The bustling crossing right outside Sogo in Causeway Bay may be a mundane path for your daily commutes, but if you look at it from a higher perspective, it’s basically like a mini (and yellow) version of Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo. Though there aren’t as many intersections, you’ll still be able to photograph people crossing from all directions while trying to make their way to the other side before the light turns red. Drop by during lunchtime to capture rare sightings of old folks making food deliveries on their bikes.

There are lots of different compositions to explore. If you decide to go above ground, try to catch the right lighting as pedestrians casting shadows on the streets will add an interesting dynamic to the frame. Alternatively, if you’re an avid people-watcher like us, you can record cool time lapses or slow-motion videos even if it's just on your phone.