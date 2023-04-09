Time Out says

If you haven't had enough art this month, the historical French Champagne house Perrier-Jouët is giving you yet another creative installation to explore. The brand is taking over Tai Kwun for an immersive nature-inspired art installation as part of its artistic heritage and to celebrate the 120th anniversary of Maison Perrier-Jouët's symbolic Japanese anemone flower. The emblematic anemone flower wreathed in gold has always been an iconic element of the Champagne house since the artist and master glass maker Emile Gallé (one of the pioneers of the Art Nouveau movement) crafted the design for the bottle of the first Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque vintage in 1964. From then to now, the iconic symbol has always tied nature and Art Nouveau to the Champagne house.

From March 31 to April 9, 12pm to 9pm, guests can visit the Secret Garden pop-up featuring Instagrammable murals, nature-inspired corridors, colourful anemone flower art, and an immersive augmented reality (AR) installation created by local mural artist Neil Wang inspired by the new packaging of Belle Epoque. Guests can scan the QR codes located near the murals to launch various interactive nature elements and use them as a fun filter to post on social media.

The pop-up will also showcase Royal Caviar Club's finest caviar – a perfect complement to Perrier-Jouët Champagne – in artist-designed tins, which will be available for purchase at $267 for 10g, $700 for 30g, and $1100 for 50g). Those who want to get complimentary servings of Champagne at the pop-up and an exclusive Perrier-Jouët candle can take advantage of the brand's partnership with liquor stores, as well as restaurants and bars in the city. Save your receipts when you purchase or order a bottle of Perrier-Jouët's at venues 25:00, Cornerstone, Dragon I, Dragonfly, The Envoy, Madame Fu, Moxie, Octavium, Quality Goods Club, and more, including liquor stores Two More Glasses, Dram Good Stuff, HK Liquor Store, Duty Zero, and Watson's Wine, and show it at the Tai Kwun Secret Garden pop-up to redeem the treats.



