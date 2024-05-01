Your ultimate guide to the Affordable Art Fair 2024

With the popularity of major art fairs occurring annually in Hong Kong, it’s pretty safe to say that people are very well acquainted with viewing and admiring art. But when it comes to actually purchasing and collecting artworks, that’s a whole other beast that many don’t feel well-equipped to tackle. How do you decide what to buy? What should a new buyer be looking out for? What is considered good art, even?

Worries like these are why the Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong was founded to begin with. Now in its 11th edition for Hong Kong – and its 25th anniversary for the international version – the Affordable Art Fair is a great opportunity for art admirers to easily transition into art collectors. There will be thousands of contemporary artworks on show that are priced at under $100,000, so read on for more about the Fair and what to keep an eye out for.

RECOMMENDED:

Check out the art events and exhibitions happening in Hong Kong, or if you’re more outdoorsy, the best street art and graffiti around.