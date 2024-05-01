Your ultimate guide to the Affordable Art Fair 2024

What is the Affordable Art Fair?
For those who haven’t been before, the Affordable Art Fair aims to bring art out of galleries and into homes. Emphasising accessibility, education, and innovation, they believe that art lovers should be given the chance to purchase art in a space that is not intimidating like some museum-like galleries can be.
With the tagline ‘I am an art collector’ as this year’s theme, the Affordable Art Fair 2024 will showcase works from 97 exhibiting galleries coming from Hong Kong as well as internationally such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Australia, the US, Peru, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, and more.
The fair also makes an effort to remove the fear factor surrounding art purchases, marking all artworks clearly with price tags so visitors don’t have to strike up potentially disappointing conversations with gallerists if they don’t wish to. This approachable art fair also features a sector for the young talents of Hong Kong, providing early career artists a great opportunity to be seen and supported.