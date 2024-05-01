Hong Kong
Timeout

Affordable Art Fair
Photograph: Courtesy Affordable Art Fair / Miguel Candela

Your ultimate guide to the Affordable Art Fair 2024

Dates, location, tickets, highlights, and more

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Affordable Art Fair
With the popularity of major art fairs occurring annually in Hong Kong, it’s pretty safe to say that people are very well acquainted with viewing and admiring art. But when it comes to actually purchasing and collecting artworks, that’s a whole other beast that many don’t feel well-equipped to tackle. How do you decide what to buy? What should a new buyer be looking out for? What is considered good art, even? 

Worries like these are why the Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong was founded to begin with. Now in its 11th edition for Hong Kong – and its 25th anniversary for the international version – the Affordable Art Fair is a great opportunity for art admirers to easily transition into art collectors. There will be thousands of contemporary artworks on show that are priced at under $100,000, so read on for more about the Fair and what to keep an eye out for.

Affordable Art Fair 2024

What is the Affordable Art Fair?
Photograph: Courtesy Miguel Candela / Affordable Art Fair

What is the Affordable Art Fair?

For those who haven’t been before, the Affordable Art Fair aims to bring art out of galleries and into homes. Emphasising accessibility, education, and innovation, they believe that art lovers should be given the chance to purchase art in a space that is not intimidating like some museum-like galleries can be.

With the tagline ‘I am an art collector’ as this year’s theme, the Affordable Art Fair 2024 will showcase works from 97 exhibiting galleries coming from Hong Kong as well as internationally such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Australia, the US, Peru, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, and more.

The fair also makes an effort to remove the fear factor surrounding art purchases, marking all artworks clearly with price tags so visitors don’t have to strike up potentially disappointing conversations with gallerists if they don’t wish to. This approachable art fair also features a sector for the young talents of Hong Kong, providing early career artists a great opportunity to be seen and supported.

When and where will the Affordable Art Fair 2024 be held?
Photograph: Courtesy Miguel Candela / Affordable Art Fair

When and where will the Affordable Art Fair 2024 be held?

The 11th edition of the Affordable Art Fair will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 16 to 19. The fair will run for full days on Friday May 17 to Sunday May 19, while Thursday May 16 will be the opening night, from 4pm to 9pm.

How much are tickets to the Affordable Art Fair 2024?
Photograph: Jenny Leung

How much are tickets to the Affordable Art Fair 2024?

Advance tickets to the Affordable Art Fair cost $195 for single days, while passes for opening night and the full fair will sell for $340. You can also get your tickets at the door, but these will be more expensive – it’s best to book ahead so you can skip the ticket queues on the day and simply breeze in.

There are concessions available for senior citizens and students, and a special rate for those who are only attending the Family Morning sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

What are some highlights of the Affordable Art Fair 2024 to look out for?
Photograph: Courtesy Sacha Yasumoto / Affordable Art Fair

What are some highlights of the Affordable Art Fair 2024 to look out for?

The Affordable Art Fair has a sector named Special Projects, which features large-scale installations, art performances, and more. This year sees six creative units and galleries experimenting with artistic forms such as lenticular artwork, 3-D renditions, graffiti street art, art in cocktails, and more interesting concepts.

Among the 97 exhibitors, we’re particularly excited to see works by British-born, Hong Kong-based Sacha Yasumoto, who has documented over 500 abandoned buildings in Hong Kong and founded a pop-up gallery in one such building named Grey Walls Gallery. There are also 11 Korean artists who will be represented by Regina Gallery. Five of these artists will be making their debut at the fair, and it’s definitely worth checking out their nature-inspired art.

Photograph: Courtesy Affordable Art Fair / Miguel Candela

Of the emerging artists who will be present at this year’s fair, we’re keeping an eye on Joe Wong, who has reinterpreted the traditional Chinese art of paper cutting to create two- and three-dimensional paper artworks with rich colours and distinct layers. There’s also Kisook Lee, who works with a mix of soil and Korean paper that is then applied on canvas, before paint made from stone powder and soil powder is melted into the work. Lastly, check out local artist C Chung who uses his years of working experience in a mental rehabilitation institution to inspire his painting and music creations – for this year’s fair, Chung’s artworks are themed ‘Courage’ to express his thoughts on life and all its burdens.

Are there other events at the Affordable Art Fair?
Photograph: Courtesy Affordable Art Fair / Johnathan Jay Lee

Are there other events at the Affordable Art Fair?

A particularly exciting part of this year’s Affordable Art Fair is their speakeasy-style bar Neon. Inspired by secret bars found in Hong Kong’s side alleys, Taiwanese-American artist Johnathan Jay Lee brings the night view of local neighbourhoods to the fair, where visitors can view illustrations of Hong Kong scenes while sipping on Hong Kong-inspired cocktails, designed by the former head sommelier and beverage director of Yardbird and Ronin, Kiyoshi Hoshimi-Caines.

Photograph: Courtesy Affordable Art Fair / Miguel Candela

There will also be art consulting services available, a new part of the Affordable Art Fair that smoothens the art acquisition process for first-time buyers even more, by providing prospective collectors with friendly, personalised help when trying to decide on which art piece to buy. They’ve also created a cute little interactive quiz that recommends artworks based on your personality, aesthetic, and display space – take the quiz here, and see you at the Affordable Art Fair with your brand new artwork.

