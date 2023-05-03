Hong Kong
Timeout

Benjamin Cavagna’s guest shift at The St. Regis Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • The St Regis Bar, Wan Chai
    Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Bar
  2. The St. Regis Bar
    Photograph: Crivellin GianlucaBenjamin Cavagna
    Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis BarBenjamin Cavagna
    Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis BarBenjamin Cavagna
Catch this special guest shift of Benjamin Cavagna, the mixologist of 1930, number 35 in World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 and ‘the most inaccessible bar of all Milan

Hong Kong is home to many pseudo ‘speakeasies’ and ‘hidden’ bars inspired by the vestiges of the Prohibition era. But unlike the olden times, their locations and offerings are not really a secret and are inaccessible to everyone. That’s what makes the 1930 cocktail bar from Milan – ranked number 35 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 – different from the rest. Touted as ‘the most inaccessible bar of all Milan’, 1930 is a secret. No one knows the address unless they’re ‘in the know’, and you have to be invited and to even be granted entry. Lucky for us, we don’t have to fly all the way to Italy to make it a mission to try its offerings. All you have to do is head to The St. Regis Bar on May 2 and 3 to catch the bar shift of 1930’s mixologist Benjamin Cavagna. For two nights, from 7.30pm, Benjamin will work his magic behind the stick to present exclusive cocktails made with Moët Hennessy Diageo spirits. 

If you’re a cocktail and bar enthusiast, this is a bar shift you wouldn’t want to miss. Who knows, maybe you can get up close and personal with Benjamin, and he might just grant you an invitation to his secret bar. Though it’s not a guarantee, it’s worth a try, so you can visit 1930 on your next trip to Milan!

For enquiries contact The St. Regis Bar at 2138 6800.

Tatum Ancheta
Details

Address:
The St Regis Bar
2/F, The St Regis Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Drive
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2138 6800
Opening hours:
7.30pm

Dates and times

19:30Benjamin Cavagna’s guest shift at The St. Regis BarThe St Regis Bar
