The best bubbly cocktails for a sparkly New Year's Eve

We're finally saying goodbye to 2021. Though this year has its challenges, it was still better than 2020. We don't know what the new year will bring, but we're sure excited to welcome it. There's no better way to ring in the New Year than with a festive drink in hand, and bubbly drinks are perfect for the celebration. If you're not planning on sticking to sparkling wines the whole evening, here's a list of festive, fizzy, and stiff cocktails to help you welcome 2022.

RECOMMENDED: If you're looking for the best bottles of sparklers to drink for New Year's Eve, here's a list for every kind of budget.