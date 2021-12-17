Hong Kong
Bubbly Cocktails
Photograph: Unsplash/Ash Edmonds

The best bubbly cocktails for a sparkly New Year's Eve

Cocktail recipes that are sure to add sparkle to your New Year's Eve

Tatum Ancheta
Tatum Ancheta
We're finally saying goodbye to 2021. Though this year has its challenges, it was still better than 2020. We don't know what the new year will bring, but we're sure excited to welcome it. There's no better way to ring in the New Year than with a festive drink in hand, and bubbly drinks are perfect for the celebration. If you're not planning on sticking to sparkling wines the whole evening, here's a list of festive, fizzy, and stiff cocktails to help you welcome 2022. 

RECOMMENDED: If you're looking for the best bottles of sparklers to drink for New Year's Eve, here's a list for every kind of budget.  

French 75 

A bubbly classic, the French 75 is an elegant cocktail that is a potent combination of gin and Champagne. No wonder it was named after a big field gun the French used in the first World War. Deceivingly dainty, this libation is perfect for those who want a bit more kick to their bubbly drink. Best to use a dry gin for this, but it’s up to your personal taste if you prefer a more herbaceous or floral gin. Try swapping Cognac for gin if you’re in the mood for a darker spirit.

What you’ll need: 
30ml gin
15ml lemon juice
15ml simple syrup (optional)
90ml Champagne 

How to make it: 
Shake gin and lemon juice (and simple syrup if you like) with ice in a tin shaker. Strain into a Champagne flute and top up with chilled Champagne. 

Champagne Cocktail

How much simpler and straightforward can a bubbly drink get than a Champagne Cocktail? This aperitif may be simple, but it’s definitely not boring. While it may seem like a more recent concoction, this cocktail originally appeared in Jerry Thomas’s 1862 bartending guide book. It’s definitely stood the test of time, and like the little black dress is for closets everywhere, the Champagne Cocktail is a classic. Accessorize the drink with a lemon twist or add some frozen fruit if you want to jazz it up a bit. 

What you’ll need: 
Dry Champagne (or other sparkling wine)
1 sugar cube
3 to 4 dashes Angostura bitters

How to make it: 
Place the sugar cube at the bottom of a Champagne flute and add drops of the bitters. Slowly fill the glass with chilled dry Champagne. Garnish with a lemon twist or berry fruits.

Kir Royale 

The classic Kir (crème de cassis and white wine) gets the bubbly royal treatment in Kir Royale. Kir Royale swaps the white wine for the sparkling variety. Cassis, a black currant liqueur, lends a deep layer of flavour to the drink while the bubbly lightens it up, resulting in a delightful drink.  

What you’ll need: 
15ml crème de cassis
Dry sparkling wine or Champagne

How to make it:
Pour the crème de cassis into a champagne glass and top with chilled Champagne. 

Mimosa 

The staple of brunch drink menus everywhere, the mimosa has been the go-to cocktail of people who brunch. The bubbly mimosa has a relaxed, effortless luxury to it. It’s so simple to make that you don’t even have to stir it. Add a bit of Aperol if you want a touch of bitterness.

What you’ll need: 
60ml orange juice
120ml Champagne

How to make it:
Pour the chilled Champagne into a flute and top up with orange juice. No need to stir as the liquids will mix on their own. Taste and adjust your drink to your liking if you want to add more juice or bubbly. Of course, we always prefer more bubbly!

Bellini 

The Bellini is often referred to as the cousin of the mimosa, but this fizzy brunch favourite has a personality all its own. The combo of peach purée and prosecco was actually inspired by one of 15th century Venetian painter Giovanni Bellini’s works of art. Add a splash of peach brandy if you want the drink to be a little more intense. 

What you’ll need: 
45ml peach purée
Prosecco 

How to make it:
Pour peach purée into a flute and top with Prosecco.  

Aperol Spritz

A perfect balance of Aperol (Italian aperitif flavoured with bitter orange, rhubarb, and gentian), soda water, and Prosecco, this sparkly cocktail has become associated with afternoon leisurely drinking. The famous spritz has had different variations and twists, but the OG Aperol Spritz still grips the taste buds of drinkers everywhere. 

What you’ll need: 
60ml Aperol
90ml Prosecco
soda water
orange wheel

How to make it:
Pour the Aperol and Prosecco into a wine glass and add ice. Add a splash of soda water, stir with a bar spoon, and garnish with an orange slice. 

Negroni Sbagliato

The deliciously bitter Negroni gets a bubbly facelift with the Negroni Sbagliato. Trading the potent gin with the fizzy prosecco lightens up the bitter classic. Perfect for when you want a deeply flavorful light cocktail. 

What you’ll need: 
30ml Campari
30ml sweet vermouth
30ml Prosecco
orange slice

How to make it:
Pour the Campari and sweet vermouth into a glass and add ice. Top with Prosecco and stir gently. Garnish with an orange slice.

Black Velvet 

For those who want a bit of weight to their bubbly drink, there’s the deep and dark Black Velvet. Black Velvet is made with Champagne and stout beer (like Guinness). It’s fizzy, foamy, and it’s quite an old recipe. It’s said that the Black Velvet (which is like a Coke Float for grown-ups), was created to mourn Queen Victoria's husband in the mid-1800s. The combo still holds up to this day, and it's a great way to bid farewell to the year that we all want to forget. 

What you’ll need: 
120ml sparkling wine or Champagne
120ml stout 

How to make it:
Pour the chilled wine into a flute or tall glass. Pour the chilled stout carefully down the side of the glass. Serve!

Ring in the New Year

