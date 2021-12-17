The best bubbly cocktails for a sparkly New Year's Eve

French 75
A bubbly classic, the French 75 is an elegant cocktail that is a potent combination of gin and Champagne. No wonder it was named after a big field gun the French used in the first World War. Deceivingly dainty, this libation is perfect for those who want a bit more kick to their bubbly drink. Best to use a dry gin for this, but it’s up to your personal taste if you prefer a more herbaceous or floral gin. Try swapping Cognac for gin if you’re in the mood for a darker spirit.
What you’ll need:
30ml gin
15ml lemon juice
15ml simple syrup (optional)
90ml Champagne
How to make it:
Shake gin and lemon juice (and simple syrup if you like) with ice in a tin shaker. Strain into a Champagne flute and top up with chilled Champagne.