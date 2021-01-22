Hot cocktails to get you through the winter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @spaceshipsandlaserbeams on Jun 10, 2020 at 4:48pm PDT

Hot toddy is a classic that's quite simple to make. Some believe that it soothes cold symptoms but what we're sure about is that it definitely offers warmth and comfort. Usually made of dark liquor, honey, lemon, and tea, the hot toddy is open to experimentation. So it's easy to customize it to your own personal taste and what's available to you. This recipe uses brandy, but you can use rum or whisky too. For this one, we've added tea to give another layer of flavour to the drink.

What you'll need:

90ml brandy

250ml hot water

1 tea bag (any variant of your choice)

15ml honey

15ml lemon juice

lemon wedge and cinnamon sticks for garnish

How to make the drink:

1) Place the tea bag in a cup of hot water and steep for 3 to 5 minutes.

2) While you're steeping the tea, heat a serving cup by filling it with hot water.

3) Discard the water once the glass is warm and coat the bottom with honey.

4) Add the hot tea and lemon juice. Stir with a cinnamon stick. Serve.