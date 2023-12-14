Hong Kong
Timeout

zuma new year's eve party
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma

Best New Year's Eve parties to welcome 2024 in Hong Kong

Kick-off the new year at one of the best parties in town

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Ready to leave 2023 behind and welcome the new year? We’ve got you covered with the biggest and best events happening on December 31 so you can celebrate New Year’s Eve and end the year with a bang!

RECOMMENDED: Still prepping for Christmas? Take a look at our ultimate guide to celebrating Christmas in Hong Kong to find everything you need.

The best New Year's Eve parties in Hong Kong

Cardinal Point: Bringing Back The Sparkle
Photograph: Courtesy Cardinal Point

Cardinal Point: Bringing Back The Sparkle

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Central

Countdown to 2024 at Cardinal Point and catch the fireworks from the hottest rooftop bar in town! Come dressed in your best black and gold getup, gather your friends, and book a table to enjoy bottles of Maison Mumm Champagnes while nibbling on a platter of canapes. During the evening, DJ Fergus and other special guests will provide live entertainment to keep everyone’s spirits high before the mesmerising fireworks show takes place at midnight.

Time: 9pm - late
Price: $1,000 for one guest, table packages available from $5,000 and up
Reserve your tickets for Cardinal Point’s New Year’s Eve party here 

 

Maison Rouge: Playboy Mansion
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Maison Rouge: Playboy Mansion

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Wan Chai

This New Year’s Eve, Grand Hyatt Steakhouse transforms once again into Maison Rouge, where partygoers can dance the night away in a glamorous venue drenched in red. This year, the party’s theme will revolve around the Playboy Mansion, and guests are encouraged to dress to the nines to ring in the new year. If you want the full party experience, start your night by enjoying Maison Rouge’s sumptuous four-course menu from 7.30pm leading up to midnight. But if you’ve loaded up on food already, you can just enjoy free-flow Champagne from 10.30pm to midnight, and dance to your heart’s content.

Time: 10.30pm-late
Price: $1,290 per person
Reserve your tickets for Maison Rouge’s New Year’s Eve party here

Cruise: Cyberpunk City Countdown Party
Photograph: Courtesy Cruise Restaurant and Bar

Cruise: Cyberpunk City Countdown Party

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • North Point

Boogie the last night of 2023 away at Cruise’s cyberpunk city countdown party! This futuristic-themed party at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong invites guests to time-travel ahead to 2042, where they’ll be greeted with an out-of-this-world decorated venue, live DJ sets, dance performances, and free-flow Champagne to keep the party going all night long.

Time: 10.30pm-2am
Price: $698 for early bird, $748 for regular
Reserve your tickets for Cruise’s New Year’s Eve party here

Qura Bar: New Year’s Eve party
Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

Qura Bar: New Year’s Eve party

  • Restaurants

Regent Hong Kong's recently opened bar, Qura Bar, is joining the New Year's Eve celebration with a countdown event. Featuring rare spirits and classic culinary delights, this glamorous bar and cigar haven offers breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour and front-row seats to the fireworks display. Ring in 2024 at Qura Bar while dancing to DJ Mathew's beats and enjoying Miles Li's saxophone performance. The party starts at 10pm and each ticket includes a glass of Champagne. 

Price: Walk-in ticket $980, standard table package starting from $4,000, premium table package starting from $6,000
Book your table package to Qura Bar’s countdown party here.

sky100: New Year countdown party
Photograph: Courtesy sky100

sky100: New Year countdown party

  • Things to do

Usher in the new year above the clouds at Hong Kong’s highest observation deck, sky100. Situated on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre (ICC) and sitting sky-high at 393 metres above sea level, sky100 offers a bird's eye view of the city’s iconic skyline and is undoubtedly one of the best places to view the firework display. Join their countdown party on New Year’s Eve, which showcases an illuminated, star-shaped photo spot with over a hundred balloons, along with live band performances. Each entry ticket is priced at $698 and grants you access to the observation deck at night, a glass of sparkling wine, and a set of party favours and delectable snacks.

Price: $698
Purchase your tickets for sky100's New Year’s Eve party here

Ozone: Cosmic Sparks New Year’s Eve countdown party
Photograph: Courtesy Ozone

Ozone: Cosmic Sparks New Year’s Eve countdown party

  • Bars and pubs
  • West Kowloon

Get above it all and usher in the new year sky-high at Ozone, the highest rooftop bar in the world. Showcasing picture-perfect vistas of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline, step into a futuristic wonderland as The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong’s flagship bar transforms into a vibrant space on New Year’s Eve and sets the stage for an unforgettable night. Raise your glass and bid farewell to 2023 on the dance floor, grooving to live DJ beats throughout the night. Each entry ticket includes a glass of complimentary Champagne. Book before December 24 to enjoy an early bird offer.

Time: 10pm-2am
Price: $598 until December 24; $698 from December 25 onwards
Purchase your tickets to Ozone’s countdown party here

The Mandarin Club: New Year’s Eve countdown party
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

The Mandarin Club: New Year’s Eve countdown party

  • Hotels
  • Central

Raise a toast to the new year at the luxurious, newly renovated The Mandarin Club located on the 23rd floor of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. Boasting an impressive cityscape view and unobstructed vistas of Victoria Harbour, the Club will be open to non-members on New Year’s Eve as an exclusive firework display viewing venue. From 11.30pm, enjoy free-flow Champagne, house wines, beers, soft drinks, and canapés, along with dazzling live entertainment.

Time: 11.30pm-late
Price: Free access for The Mandarin Club members and suite guests, $888 for hotel restaurants and bars patrons
Contact mohkg-holidays@mohg.com or 2825 4827 for booking.

The Sixteenth: New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party
Photograph: Courtesy The Sixteenth

The Sixteenth: New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Taikoo Shing

Head to Taikoo Place to celebrate under the stars at The Sixteenth’s outdoor terrace in their extravagant masquerade party. Guests can put on their best masks and delight in four hours of free-flow drinks such as prosecco, selected red and white wines, Peroni beer, and house spirits. Additionally, the party also offers a wide array of free-flow snacks such as sliders, tuna tartar, cheese wheel al tartufo, vitello tonnato topped with shaved truffles, spicy tuna crunch maki, karaage chicken, and plenty more.

Time: 10pm-2am
Price: $680 for early bird, table packages from $4,000 and up.
Reserve your tickets for The Sixteenth’s Masquerade Party here

Melody: New Year’s Eve Prohibition Party
Photograph: Courtesy Melody

Melody: New Year’s Eve Prohibition Party

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Sai Ying Pun

Revel in Melody’s Prohibition-themed countdown party for an evening full of vibrant celebrations. During the evening, each room in Melody’s venue will be buzzing with energy, as guests can wander around and enjoy a wide array of free-flow canapes and bites, or head to the bar to sip on clandestine drinks. Additionally, Melody will provide live entertainment from some of Hong Kong’s best vinyl DJs like Little John, Roy Malig, as well as Melody’s own music director Johnny Hiller.

Time: Dinner 8pm-10pm, countdown party 10pm-12.30am, after party 12.30am-late
Price: $1,580 for dinner and countdown party, $800 for countdown party, $500 for after party
Get your tickets for Melody’s New Year’s Eve party here.

The Trilogy: DJ Enoo Napa NYE
Photograph: Courtesy The Trilogy

The Trilogy: DJ Enoo Napa NYE

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Central

Head to Lan Kwai Fong to groove to DJ sets all night long at The Trilogy. Guests can head up to the venue’s rooftop cabana space, Wav, and warm up by dancing to tracks from DJ Anil Ahuja, before making their way downstairs to the Keyz nightclub to get their blood pumping with DJs Shu Shu and Helen Ting. Finally, The Trilogy saves the best for last as they invite DJ Enoo Napa to spin afro house beats while guests ring in the new year. Tickets to The Trilogy’s countdown party will allow entry into both venues, and provide one standard drink.

Time: 8pm-late
Price: $480 for online tickets, $600 for tickets at the door
Get your tickets for The Trilogy’s New Year’s Eve party here

