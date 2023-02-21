Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Call Me Al

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
  1. Call Me Al
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. Call Me Al
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. Call Me Al
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. Call Me Al
    Photograph: Joshua LinGrilled Norwegian salmon
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. Call Me Al
    Photograph: Joshua LinPolmard beef tartare
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. Call Me Al
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. Call Me Al
    Photograph: Joshua LinCall Me Betty
    PreviousNext
    /7
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

A fun hangout spot in Sheung Wan 

Click the video below for a sneak peek at the the venue:

Located in Sheung Wan, below Weave Suites – Central West and just across the omakase-cocktail bar Mostly Harmless, Call Me Al is a new cosy neighbourhood restobar from F&B industry stalwarts Beckaly Franks (The Pontiac and Quality Goods Club) and Ezra Star (Mostly Harmless and Artifact). The venue opened in December 2022, and it's fast becoming one of the stomping grounds of locals residing in the area. The restobar is named after the famous song You Can Call Me Al by American musician Paul Simon and serves comfort food with American and European influences, including starters like Polmard beef tartare ($140) and hearty mains like Spicy rigatoni ($160), grilled Norwegian salmon ($230), and the crowd-favourite confit French duck leg ($260). For drinks, Call Me Al's general manager Chloe Rose has created an approachable cocktail menu that presents refreshing takes on the classics. Guests can sip on gin-based Call Me Betty ($110) made with daikon, cucumber, lime, and dill, or the frothy Calvados-based Conversations with Chevy ($100) made with jasmine tea, vanilla OJ, coconut cream, orgeat, and lemon juice. If you're looking for something more punchy, go for Zombie Al – mezcal, dark and overproof rum, Al's Zombie juice, lime, falernum, and smoked paprika bitters – and get an entertaining fire show from Chloe to jam up the heat. There are also a lot of options for wine drinkers, the wine menu featuring an eclectic selection of Old World wines carefully curated by Ezra. 

For reservations, slide into their DMs at @callmealhk on Instagram, and watch out for updates on their upcoming wine takeover with YatBui and block party with Mostly Harmless for the launch of Stranger & Sons Gin. 

Details

Address:
G/F, 123 Queens Road West, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Sun-Wed 5pm-12am, Thur-Sat 5pm-1am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!