Located in Sheung Wan, below Weave Suites – Central West and just across the omakase-cocktail bar Mostly Harmless, Call Me Al is a new cosy neighbourhood restobar from F&B industry stalwarts Beckaly Franks (The Pontiac and Quality Goods Club) and Ezra Star (Mostly Harmless and Artifact). The venue opened in December 2022, and it's fast becoming one of the stomping grounds of locals residing in the area. The restobar is named after the famous song You Can Call Me Al by American musician Paul Simon and serves comfort food with American and European influences, including starters like Polmard beef tartare ($140) and hearty mains like Spicy rigatoni ($160), grilled Norwegian salmon ($230), and the crowd-favourite confit French duck leg ($260). For drinks, Call Me Al's general manager Chloe Rose has created an approachable cocktail menu that presents refreshing takes on the classics. Guests can sip on gin-based Call Me Betty ($110) made with daikon, cucumber, lime, and dill, or the frothy Calvados-based Conversations with Chevy ($100) made with jasmine tea, vanilla OJ, coconut cream, orgeat, and lemon juice. If you're looking for something more punchy, go for Zombie Al – mezcal, dark and overproof rum, Al's Zombie juice, lime, falernum, and smoked paprika bitters – and get an entertaining fire show from Chloe to jam up the heat. There are also a lot of options for wine drinkers, the wine menu featuring an eclectic selection of Old World wines carefully curated by Ezra.

For reservations, slide into their DMs at @callmealhk on Instagram, and watch out for updates on their upcoming wine takeover with YatBui and block party with Mostly Harmless for the launch of Stranger & Sons Gin.