Celebrate The Pontiac’s seventh birthday

Time Out says

Join The Pontiac on October 15 as they throw their Pontypolooza to celebrate their seventh birthday. Aside from The Pontiac’s passionate crowd of bartenders, they’ll be joined by

bartenders such as John Nugent from The Diplomat, Nikita Matveev from The Old Man and Gail Lanorias from 1st and Beaudry, to create celebratory cocktails to honour the bar’s achievement. Drink tickets for the celebration start at $100 each, however, the more tickets you purchase, the more you save, with two tickets at $180, three at $250, and five at $400. Not only that, The Pontiac will be offering five beers for only $200 – what a steal!