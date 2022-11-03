Experience flavours of tea and shochu with Tell Camellia and The Aubrey

Time Out says

This November, tea-focused cocktail bar Tell Camellia and Mandarin Oriental’s Japanese izakaya The Aubrey will join forces to present a series of events that highlight tea and shochu. From 8pm to 12am on November 2 and 3, The Aubrey’s assistant general manager, Devender Seghal, will join Tell Camelia’s co-founder, Gagan Gurung, behind Tell Camellia’s bar for a collaborative guest shift where they’ll serve four creative tea and shochu cocktails all night long.



For those who would like to learn more about tea and shochu, the two mixologists will also host a masterclass from 3pm to 5pm on November 3. Participants will start the session off with a welcome drink, before Devender introduces the world of Japanese shochu to guests as they savour three varieties of shochu. Shortly after, Gagan will showcase three varieties of tea for guests to sip on while explaining their origins and flavour profiles.



Tickets to the cocktail masterclass cost $550 and are available by contacting Tell Camellia at 9821 5501 or by sending them a message through their Instagram.