With the sheer number of bars in Hong Kong, there are plenty of options to enjoy a perfect sip of Negroni. Bitter, strong, and not for the faint of heart, the Negroni is a classic cocktail that has existed since its creation in 1919. The Negroni cocktail has gained long-standing popularity worldwide thanks to the talented bartenders sharing their creations with the world. In Hong Kong, numerous venues offer an unforgettable experience with this Italian aperitivo. Moreover, this month, Negroni lovers will have even more places to choose from as the 11th edition of Negroni Week arrives in Hong Kong from September 18 to 24.

Every year, leading bars worldwide participate in Negroni Week and the global charity initiative tied to the programme. The main objective of this event is to raise funds for various causes and charities. Over the past decade, this international initiative has raised more than $4 million for global causes. This year, bars and restaurants worldwide will once again come together to celebrate the iconic Negroni while supporting Slow Food's mission of promoting a fairer and more sustainable world of food and beverages. The money raised during this event will contribute to Slow Food's international strategic goals, which include the defence of cultural and biological diversity, the promotion of food and beverage education, the preservation of traditional knowledge and skills, and the advocacy for more sustainable food policies.

The festivities will also mark the unveiling of a newly designed Campari bottle, which captures the essence of Milan and pays homage to the brand's birthplace and the tradition of the aperitivo ritual.

Negroni Week in Hong Kong will commence with an exclusive kick-off party at Vista on September 18, followed by activations, guest shifts, the Negroni Competition, and various events throughout the week. Participating bars in the city include Bar Q88, Penicillin, Vista, DarkSide, Argo, 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Ozone, The Dispensary, Zuma, and Bar Leone, among others. At these venues, you can indulge in numerous interpretations of the cocktail, some of which are paired with food, music, and enjoyable activities.

Other bars still have the opportunity to join in on the fun, as the deadline to register their venues for the global celebration ends on September 15. You can find the complete list of participating venues here.

For more information about Negroni Week 2023, visit negroniweek.com.