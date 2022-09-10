Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Aubrey
The Peerless I Photograph: Courtesy The Aubrey

Where to drink Negroni in Hong Kong

Best bars for a Negroni in Hong Kong

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

More than a century ago, the bitter, sweet, spirited Negroni was invented by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy. Today, this Italian aperitif is more popular than ever, and it even has a week dedicated to it. 

Made with gin, vermouth, and Campari, the crimson-hued cocktail can be a bit of an acquired taste, but it has a stronghold status in bars all over the world. In Hong Kong, it's hard to find a cocktail bar that doesn't serve classic Negronis or at least offers a signature twist. From September 12 to 18, 40 Hong Kong F&B venues are joining the 10th anniversary of Negroni Week, so you'll have plenty of Negroni options to savour in the city. For more information about the event, visit this link

Watch the video below for the best Negronis in town: 

If you're looking to toast to Negroni, the search won't be so difficult because of the variety available in the city, but getting a perfect serve is an entirely different matter. To help you narrow down your quest, we've made a list of our favourite bars in the city that provide excellent serves of this bitter aperitif. Whether you are looking for classics or innovative twists, these bars make legendary Negronis, even after Negroni Week.  

RECOMMENDED: Looking for a change of scenery? Check out all these new bars in the city.

Best bars for a Negroni in Hong Kong

Argo
Single Origin Negroni I Photograph: TA

Argo

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Four Seasons Hotel’s innovative bar, Argo, is one of our go-to bars for serious Negroni serves. They offer Single Origin Negroni ($150), a well-rounded Negroni with subtle chocolate flavours aged in cocoa pods from Malaysia. Made with Cascara Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, habanero, and Hulu Gali cacao, this Negroni twist is something that you can nurse for a long time and will still hold its flavours even as the ice melts. For Negroni week, Argo is also serving three Negroni twists which includes recipes from their sister bars Virtù (Tokyo) and BKK Social (Bangkok). 

Read more
DarkSide
Rabo de Galo I Photograph: TA

DarkSide

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Rosewood Hong Kong’s DarkSide recently launched their new modern forgotten classics cocktail menu, and it includes a rum Negroni twist called Rabo de Galo ($170). Made with Germana Caetano Cachaca, Mancino Rosso Vermouth, Cynar, and Angostura bitters, the cocktail is earthy, and herbal with a long finish. The classic Rabo de Galo dates back to the 1950s in Brazil during the inauguration of the Cinzano vermouth factory in São Paulo. Brazilians were not fond of drinking neat vermouth at that time so they mixed it up with the local cachaça, and the new modern classic was born. DarkSide’s rendition is pre-mixed and rested for two weeks for the flavours to fully infuse and blend together. For Negroni week, they are also serving different variants of Negroni, including Ume ($170), an umeshu-based drink with rum, chocolate-infused Campari, vermouth, drops of myrrh, served on a glass rimmed with dehydrated Campari. 

Read more
Advertising
Kuromaru
Mayonaka I Photograph: TA

Kuromaru

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Wan Chai

For shochu-based Negronis, explore Kuromaru’s special month-long Negroni menu, which showcases five renditions of the bitter aperitif. Guests can start with the light and floral Awa-groni ($150) – made with five-year-old Sakura Ichiban awamori, umeshu, Campari, red shiso, and Hinoki bitters – before moving to a punchier Mayonaka ($150) – an off the menu Negroni crafted by Kuromaru’s beverage manager Calvin Chan, made with barley shochu, Campari, Punt e Mes, Hojicha and red date liqueur, and dark chocolate. If you’re looking for other flavours, you can experiment by requesting a bespoke version made with your preferred spirit, and their talented bartenders will whip one for you. 

Read more
Book online
Mostly Harmless
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Mostly Harmless

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sheung Wan

Ezra Star can pretty much craft any quality drink at her omakase cocktail bar as long as ingredients are available behind the bar. Ask her to make a Negroni based on your preferred taste, and you will not be disappointed. While you’re there, be sure to check out the latest creations from her seasonal menu. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
The Daily Tot
Popcorn Pandan Negroni I Photograph: TA

The Daily Tot

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

Hollywood Road’s Caribbean bar always carries a rum Negroni on their signature cocktail menu, but they expand this offering during Negroni week. This month, the bar offers a tasty Popcorn Pandan Negroni ($120) that popcorn lovers will surely enjoy. Made of pandan-infused dark rum, popcorn-infused vermouth, and Campari – the drink is nutty, bitter and sweet, a perfect aperitif to whet your appetite. They’re also serving their sister bars’ – Barcode, Bianco & Rosso, and Tell Camellia – Negroni recipes this September, so you’ll have a lot to choose from when you visit. 

Read more
Book online
Barcode
CaCoroni I Photograph: TA

Barcode

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Gagan Gurung’s hidden bar, Barcode, is serving a delicious CaCoroni ($120), a cacao fat-washed gin-based Negroni with a mix of decaf coffee infused vermouth, Campari, and cacao. It’s coffee-forward but with hints of herbal and nutty notes. This one lingers in the mouth; every single sip will leave you wanting more. 

Read more
Advertising
The Aubrey
The Peerless I Photograph: Courtesy The Aubrey

The Aubrey

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

The Aubrey's head mixologist Devender Sehgal is an expert when it comes to Negroni. His Negroni repertoire has been tasted by many of his patrons when he used to man Italian restaurant 8 1/2 Otto E Mezzo Bombana. But now that he is at The Aubrey, his Negroni riffs are now filled with Japanese flavours. Their latest cocktail menu is an interesting exploration of the world of shochu and features a floral Negroni called Torii ($160) made with sweet potato shochu, rosso vermouth, Campari, and Amontillado sherry. For Negroni Week, Devender also crafted a limited-edition cocktail called The Peerless ($168) made with Nikka Gin, 10 year old balsamic vinegar, Taylor's 20 year old Tawny Port, and Campari. 

Read more
Book online
Tell Camellia
Sencha & Shiso Negroni I Photograph: TA

Tell Camellia

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

Tell Camellia serves up signature tea cocktails, and that includes a Sencha & Shiso Negroni ($130) twist made with redistilled sencha tea gin, shiso-infused vermouth, and Campari. Tea releases tannins to cocktails, and if not done right, adding it to classic Negroni recipes can result in a sharp, bitter drink that may not sit well on your palate, but Tell Camellia's rendition is just right. The zingy bittersweet taste of Negroni is complemented by the herbal and grassy flavours of the sencha tea. For Negroni Week, Tell Camellia is also serving up glasses of their Spiced Teagroni ($120), a rum-based riff made with spiced tea.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
The Wise King
Photograph: Courtesy The Wise King 

The Wise King

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Soho

At the award-winning bar The Wise King, Negroni is king when it comes to their perfect serves. For the entire month of September, you can choose from six special Negronis served during Negroni Hour from 6pm to 9pm every Monday to Wednesday. Priced at only $69 per glass, Negroni cocktails include Call for A King made with N.I.P rare dry gin, a mezcal-based Savoury Negroni, and a Tiramisu Negroni with flavours of mascarpone, coffee, and cacao.

Read more
Order delivery
Terrible Baby
Four’s Style Negroni I Photograph: TA

Terrible Baby

  • Bars and pubs
  • Jordan

If you’re over in Jordan, Eaton HK’s flagship bar Terrible Baby is the best place to visit for Negroni week. They’re shaking up a selection of four Negroni renditions that aims to cater to various tastes. You’ll find a classic Negroni recipe, a Garibaldi style with passion fruit notes, a Terrible Baby Negroni riff with a splash of Aperol, and our favourite, the Four’s Style Negroni aged for three months in a claypot. Made with a blend of two rums, Campari, bitters, spices, and shiso leaf, the drink features bold flavours but renders a subtle taste on your palate.    

 

Read more
Advertising
Bar Buonasera
Photograph: TA

Bar Buonasera

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Japanese-style Bar Buonasera crafts classic handcrafted cocktails and Negroni is just one of the many classic serves that you can order. They have a lot of spirits on the menu so you can choose the base you want for your Negroni. Try a Boulevardier and choose a whisky from any of their large selection which includes drams from Scotland and Japan. 

Read more
Mizunara: The Library
Photograph: Courtesy Mizunara: The Library

Mizunara: The Library

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Wan Chai

If you're in Wan Chai and craving for this bitter aperitif, look no further than the Japanese-style bar Mizunara. Though whisky is the focus here, ‘bartender-in-chief’ Masahiko Endo serves classic cocktails to a tee, and you can never go wrong with a glass of perfectly stirred Negroni. Plus, you always have the option to choose which spirit you want to use, whether you want whisky or top-shelf white spirits; just point and Endo San will mix it up for you. Since they’re a whisky bar, request for a Boulevardier, and Endo San will mix you a glass of his raspberry chocolate flavoured whisky Negroni ($180) recipe. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Aqua
Negroni N5 I Photograph: TA

Aqua

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Looking to drink some Italian aperitif amidst picturesque views of the harbour? Head over to the 17th floor of the stylish H Zentre on Middle Road, and check out their Negroni specials for this week. Lorenzo Coppola, Aqua group’s new creative director for bars has crafted two Negroni riffs – a Genmaicha infused tequila based Negroni N5 ($120) and a coconut milk flavoured Garibaldi ($120). Swing by for bites and drinks and enjoy the lovely view. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

More bars to check out in the city

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.