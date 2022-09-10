Where to drink Negroni in Hong Kong

More than a century ago, the bitter, sweet, spirited Negroni was invented by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy. Today, this Italian aperitif is more popular than ever, and it even has a week dedicated to it.

Made with gin, vermouth, and Campari, the crimson-hued cocktail can be a bit of an acquired taste, but it has a stronghold status in bars all over the world. In Hong Kong, it's hard to find a cocktail bar that doesn't serve classic Negronis or at least offers a signature twist. From September 12 to 18, 40 Hong Kong F&B venues are joining the 10th anniversary of Negroni Week, so you'll have plenty of Negroni options to savour in the city. For more information about the event, visit this link.

Watch the video below for the best Negronis in town:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

If you're looking to toast to Negroni, the search won't be so difficult because of the variety available in the city, but getting a perfect serve is an entirely different matter. To help you narrow down your quest, we've made a list of our favourite bars in the city that provide excellent serves of this bitter aperitif. Whether you are looking for classics or innovative twists, these bars make legendary Negronis, even after Negroni Week.



RECOMMENDED: Looking for a change of scenery? Check out all these new bars in the city.