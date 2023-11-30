Time Out says

A new addition to the drinking scene in Causeway Bay is Takumi Mixology Salon, a cocktail bar tucked away within the same space as the new Japanese restaurant Teppanyaki Mihara Goten from the Pong Group (proprietors of Jiangsu Club and Trattoria Kagawa). At the helm of Takumi is bartender Rayven Leung, previously of Carlyle & Co and Mizunara: The Library. Expect a selection of seasonal cocktails and bespoke drinks tailored to meet the preferences of each customer.