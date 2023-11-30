Hong Kong
Takumi Mixology Salon

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay
A new addition to the drinking scene in Causeway Bay is Takumi Mixology Salon, a cocktail bar tucked away within the same space as the new Japanese restaurant Teppanyaki Mihara Goten from the Pong Group (proprietors of Jiangsu Club and Trattoria Kagawa). At the helm of Takumi is bartender Rayven Leung, previously of Carlyle & Co and Mizunara: The Library. Expect a selection of seasonal cocktails and bespoke drinks tailored to meet the preferences of each customer.

Details

Address:
3/F, Cubus, 1 Hoi Ping Rd, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
53943681
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 5pm-1am, Fri-Sat 5pm-2am
