The Macallan Bespoke Friday Series
Time Out Hong Kong8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana's whisky-infused baba

The Macallan Bespoke Friday Series: Revered single malt whisky meets Michelin-starred dining

Check out three bespoke dishes infused with The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with The Macallan Hong Kong
Founded in 1824, The Macallan is one of the world's most revered single malt whiskies. Its history is as rich as its flavours which makes it an excellent choice to complement stellar dining. For the next three weeks, The Macallan is releasing the third edition of The Macallan Bespoke Friday Series, where they partnered with three renowned Hong Kong Michelin-starred restaurants. Driven by the same ethos, The Macallan has collaborated with three-Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant T'ang Court, two-Michelin-starred French restaurant L'Envol, and three-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant 8 1/2 Otto E Mezzo Bombana to present three deliciously curated whisky-infused dishes that highlight the captivating aromas and rich flavours of The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old. 

Highlighting the creativity and culinary expertise of three remarkable chefs, the whisky pairing makes for a truly exceptional experience. The Macallan Bespoke Friday Series dishes will be available at the three-Michelin-starred restaurants. Keep reading to learn more about the collaboration and reserve a table to sample the creations along with The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old. 

Click this link for a sneak preview of The Macallan Bespoke Friday Series

The Macallan Bespoke Friday Series

T'ang Court: Respecting traditions
Stir-fried lobster tail with preserved vegetables with The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old I Time Out Hong Kong

T'ang Court: Respecting traditions

The Langham's legendary three-Michelin-starred restaurant T'ang Court reflects the golden age of the Tang Dynasty, one of the greatest eras in Imperial Chinese history. Helmed by T'ang Court's executive chef Wong Chi Fai, the restaurant serves authentic Cantonese culinary masterpieces using carefully selected seasonal ingredients. For the Bespoke Friday Series, chef Wong created a stir-fried lobster tail with preserved vegetables and The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old. The Cantonese cooking technique of stir-frying is the soul of the dish.

Executive chef Wong Chi Fai I Time Out Hong Kong

The idea came about when chef Wong was resting at home, and the sweet and savoury smell of fermented vegetables suddenly wafted from the window. The dish integrates dried plum vegetables, a traditional Chinese ingredient, and dried fruits and toasted wood spice flavours of The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old in a controlled stir-frying cooking technique that makes each flavour stand out on its own but also complements and enhances each other. 

Reserve a table at T'ang Court or call 2132 7898 to sample chef Wong's creation along with The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old.

L'Envol: Bold innovations
La Joue de Boeuf Wagyu I Time Out Hong Kong

L'Envol: Bold innovations

Led by chef Olivier Elzer, The St. Regis Hong Kong's two-Michelin-starred restaurant L’Envol offers an inventive interpretation of French gastronomy with artfully presented haute cuisine. The venue’s careful attention to detail, service and modern presentation of dishes using only the best ingredients makes the restaurant stand out in the city’s culinary scene.

Chef Olivier Elzer I Time Out Hong Kong

In this collaboration, L'Envol crafts a one-of-a-kind menu enhanced by The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old, starring La Joue de Boeuf Wagyu. The dish is curated with a dynamic mix of rich tastes that complement each other perfectly – the fatty beef cheek, the toasted wood spice-favoured whisky, and the earthy, peppery Japanese maitake mushroom. The complex and charismatic aroma of The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old makes it a great catalyst for adding flavours to the beef cheek, making the creation an unmissable masterpiece.

Reserve a table at L’Envol to sample the menu that chef Elzer prepared with The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old. 

8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana: The perfect indulgence
Whisky baba I Time Out Hong Kong

8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana: The perfect indulgence

Helmed by renowned chef Umberto Bombana, 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana is the first and only three-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant outside of Italy since 2012, making it an institution in the Hong Kong fine dining scene. Chef Umberto's Italian heritage and expertise in the cuisine are carefully represented in the restaurant's contemporary dishes, which only use the best quality products and Italian ingredients. The collaboration pairs the exquisite The Macallan with Italian gastronomy, highlighting the captivating aromas and rich flavours of the revered single malt.

Chef Giuseppe De Vuono I Time Out Hong Kong

For the whisky-infused creation, 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana's chef Giuseppe De Vuono has prepared a classic sponge cake called baba inspired by chef De Vuono's childhood memories of the southern regions of Italy, where the baba is a staple dessert. Soaked in syrup with a drizzle of The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old and served with a whisky prune gelato, this nostalgic sweet treat highlights The Macallan's fruity and spicy sweet nose.  

Call 2537 8859 to reserve a table at 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana and end your meal with a serving of this reinterpreted classic dessert.  

 

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old is now available in Hong Kong, visit www.themacallan.com to learn more about The Macallan.  

