The Macallan Bespoke Friday Series: Revered single malt whisky meets Michelin-starred dining

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is one of the world's most revered single malt whiskies. Its history is as rich as its flavours which makes it an excellent choice to complement stellar dining. For the next three weeks, The Macallan is releasing the third edition of The Macallan Bespoke Friday Series, where they partnered with three renowned Hong Kong Michelin-starred restaurants. Driven by the same ethos, The Macallan has collaborated with three-Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant T'ang Court, two-Michelin-starred French restaurant L'Envol, and three-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant 8 1/2 Otto E Mezzo Bombana to present three deliciously curated whisky-infused dishes that highlight the captivating aromas and rich flavours of The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old.

Highlighting the creativity and culinary expertise of three remarkable chefs, the whisky pairing makes for a truly exceptional experience. The Macallan Bespoke Friday Series dishes will be available at the three-Michelin-starred restaurants. Keep reading to learn more about the collaboration and reserve a table to sample the creations along with The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old.