The Macallan Bespoke Friday Series: Revered single malt whisky meets Michelin-starred dining

T'ang Court: Respecting traditions
The Langham's legendary three-Michelin-starred restaurant T'ang Court reflects the golden age of the Tang Dynasty, one of the greatest eras in Imperial Chinese history. Helmed by T'ang Court's executive chef Wong Chi Fai, the restaurant serves authentic Cantonese culinary masterpieces using carefully selected seasonal ingredients. For the Bespoke Friday Series, chef Wong created a stir-fried lobster tail with preserved vegetables and The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old. The Cantonese cooking technique of stir-frying is the soul of the dish.