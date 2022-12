The one to watch this year!

We're crowning another budding bartender with a big future ahead of them. Time Out Bar Awards' Rising Star award celebrates the bar professional who has made significant progress through the ranks and gained the attention of the industry and senior peers in the last year.

Remember the names of these nominees, as they might be the next influential personality in the city's drink industry.

The winner will be announced on January 16, 2023, in a live event at Popinjays. Make sure to buy your tickets today so you won't miss out!

