Time Out Bar Awards 2024: Readers' Choice Award

Hong Kong's bar scene has proven to be one of the best in Asia and beyond, constantly evolving into an exciting and dynamic landscape. This year, the city is wide open, and we're thrilled for everyone to explore our fun and never-boring drinking culture.

Time Out's annual Bar Awards are back for their sixth edition to celebrate the bright minds and game-changers driving the Hong Kong bar industry forward. While we've already selected this year's list of nominees, we'd like to invite the most discerning judges – our readers – to share your favourite watering holes in the city. From now until April 29, cast your vote for your preferred bars in Hong Kong as your entry for the Readers' Choice Award.

We've shortlisted four exceptional nominees on the list, but if you don't find any of your favoured bars, enter your nomination in the form below, and we'll make sure it's added to the running!

