Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
TOHK Bar Awards 2024 Readers Choice
Time Out Hong Kong

Time Out Bar Awards 2024: Readers' Choice Award

Don't miss this chance to vote for your favourite watering hole in the city

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

Hong Kong's bar scene has proven to be one of the best in Asia and beyond, constantly evolving into an exciting and dynamic landscape. This year, the city is wide open, and we're thrilled for everyone to explore our fun and never-boring drinking culture.

Time Out's annual Bar Awards are back for their sixth edition to celebrate the bright minds and game-changers driving the Hong Kong bar industry forward. While we've already selected this year's list of nominees, we'd like to invite the most discerning judges – our readers – to share your favourite watering holes in the city. From now until April 29, cast your vote for your preferred bars in Hong Kong as your entry for the Readers' Choice Award.

We've shortlisted four exceptional nominees on the list, but if you don't find any of your favoured bars, enter your nomination in the form below, and we'll make sure it's added to the running! 

RECOMMENDED: Curious about last edition’s winners? See the complete list of Bar Awards winners here.

Vote now!

Voting is now live and will close on April 29. The Readers' Choice awardee will be announced at the live awards ceremony, which will be open to the public. Watch this space for more announcements regarding the date and details on how to secure your tickets to the celebration.

Brought to you by

 

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.