Half-price drinks for Hong Kong Brew House’s last days

A quick one for you this Saturday morning, in case you’re re feeling as gentle as we are. Following the sad news that Wan Chai’s Carnegie’s is set to close at the end of the month, we come to the last two days of business for Lan Kwai Fong institution Hong Kong Brew House. Hurt by the impact of ‘Club 7-Eleven’ the popular bar is set to make way for a Cali-Mex.
Still, the Brew House is going out with a bang! Drinks are half-price this entire weekend, with an official closing party taking place tonight from 8pm. The bar opens at midday and we trust we’ll see you there...
